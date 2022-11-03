Journalism is an ever-growing field, with more women involved than ever before. On Wednesday, Oct. 26, 2022, Persisterhood of St. Joseph, Missouri held a panel at the Rolling Hills Library celebrating women in journalism.

The three panelists were very intelligent, well-rounded women that each shared a unique perspective into the world of women in journalism.

María José Ramírez Braiz is a journalist with Te Lo Cuento News. María is originally from Venezuela and worked in national and international news in Latin America. When she and her husband moved to St. Joseph, María created Te Lo Cuento News in order to bring news to the Hispanic population of St. Joseph. In Wednesday’s panel, she discussed segregation in journalism in the St. Joseph community.

When speaking about news during the pandemic, María shared that news was not inclusive for the local Hispanic community.

“The Spanish topics weren’t covered,” María said. “The media wasn’t there. The answers weren’t for them.”

In response to the lack of Hispanic news in the community, María worked with her team to bring local news to the Hispanic community in St. Joseph, eventually expanding news coverage to Kansas City, Latin America, and world news.

Courtney Rowe is a reporter with KQ2. Rowe is still a student at Northwest Missouri State University in Maryville and is also a full time reporter in St. Joseph. Rowe shared that as a queer woman in journalism, she is able to bright queer stories to the light and talk about things that she wanted to hear growing up.

“Being a queer woman, I have always sought out the representation I wanted in the media and was never quite met with it,” Rowe said. “So being able to kind of gravitate towards those stories and give a voice to those who might not necessarily have it and knowing that I’m able to help give the representation of my queer counterparts that I wish I had gotten growing up is just such an awesome experience.”

Jess DeHaven is the managing editor of the St. Joseph News Press. DeHaven has been employed at the News Press for 29 years and currently holds the top position in the editing department of the organization. DeHaven shared what it was like to be a female journalist when she was first starting in the industry.

“At that time, sometimes you weren’t taken so seriously, especially when you were on the younger end. And your toughness was always questioned,” DeHaven said. “You couldn’t be just as tough as the other reporters, which I always felt I was. You had to be tougher, otherwise you wouldn’t be taken seriously.”