On Tuesday, Nov. 15, both Missouri Western’s Concert Chorale and Chamber Singers performed at their annual fall concert. The concert was scheduled to take place in the Potter Theater but had to relocate to a local church at the last minute instead.

Dr. Chris Marple, director of choral activities and visiting professor of music education, explained the last-minute change of scenery and how it affected the performance.

“Tuesday’s performance went very well,” Marple explained. “I was very pleased with the performance. It was a bit of a change from our original venue. We were told on Monday morning that the fire marshal had deemed the theater unsafe for a couple of different reasons, so we had to relocate with a day's notice. It was a busy lead up to the event, but we have been very fortunate to have been very fortunate to have some great partners in our community with First Presbyterian Church and Pastor David Stark.”

Although the concert did not play out the way it was originally intended, the community rallied alongside the arts to support one common goal.

Not only was the First Presbyterian Church generous enough to lend their space, but the Griffon Production House alongside Missouri Western’s cinema program were also flexible with the changes that needed to be made. As a group, students, staff and community members worked together to provide a place to perform and the electronics to do so.

Junior Alex Bestor, who has been a member of the concert chorale and chamber singers for five semesters, explained his pride in Tuesday's performance.

“I think our performance went really well,” Bestor said. “There was only one hiccup that I noticed throughout the whole thing. The venue was a last minute change, but I still think we had a good turnout regardless. Now, I'm looking forward to the choir program singing a piece that I composed, ‘the Swallows.’”

Both choirs are looking forward to many upcoming performances throughout the school year. Since the pandemic and the cut of several fine art programs, they have been in the process of rebuilding their numbers. Marple described the season this department is in.

“We are in a growing period,” Marple said. “We want to welcome all students to give our concert chorale an opportunity. It is on Mondays and Wednesdays at 11 o'clock and there is no audition. I am currently working towards providing a financial stipend for every member of the choir whether or not you auditioned for a scholarship or not. So if you want to enroll in choir, we will pay for your credit to come and participate.”

Marple and his students are excited for this season of growth and what is to come within their choirs. With performances every month, Marple and his students continue to learn new things and rehearse for future performances. Their final concert of the semester will take place in Potter Theater on Dec. 9 at 7:30 pm.