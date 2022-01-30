With the spring semester off to a quick start, cases of COVID-19 on campus remain one of the primary concerns for students and staff.

As of Friday, Jan. 28, there are 27 total active cases, with 2 on-campus and the remaining 25 off-campus. The average number of new cases a day is 3.4, which is down from the 9.3 daily average compared to January 21.

Students and staff are strongly advised to follow current CDC guidelines. All individuals who test positive for COVID-19 should quarantine for five days, followed by another five-day period during which a mask should be worn.

The mask mandate remains active on campus. Social distancing is also strongly encouraged.

Two students, Maxwell Johnson and Abby Tanner, expressed how they felt about Missouri Western’s response to the shifting COVID-19 numbers. Johnson spoke positively about the COVID-19 response team.

“I feel like they’re keeping a pretty close eye on the cases that are happening because they did update the mask mandate as needed in the last semester. I feel like they’re taking the proper precautions to prevent it,” Johnson said. “I feel really secure in how the campus is handling it so far.”

Tanner also spoke highly of Missouri Western’s response.

“I think they’ve been doing pretty well as far as tracking numbers, and they send out the updates about masks. Like, we didn’t have them, and then, they noticed there was a rise, so they pulled that mandate back up, so I feel like they’re doing good at watching it.”

Maleah Biller, another student, talked about virtual and hybrid learning.

“I think I learn better whenever I’m not doing it online, so I like coming in, even if we have to wear masks and separate out — I like it better.”

Sean Davis, another student, recently had a positive case of COVID-19. He spoke about his experience while in quarantine and how his professors provided support.

“My professors … all messaged me and made sure I was okay and doing fine. They were super accommodating.”

When asked if he had anything to recommend to students who are currently quarantining or may have to in the future, Davis stressed the importance of self-care for all students whether they live on or off-campus.

“If you have activities that you can do outside — if you feel good enough — definitely try to do things like that to get your mind off of sitting by yourself.”

Students who test positive or have been in close contact with a COVID-19 case should report immediately via electronic forms available on the Missouri Western COVID-19 website. The site also provides additional information about guidelines, testing and vaccines.