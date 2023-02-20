At the East Hills Library on Wednesday, Feb. 15, hopeful entrepreneurs and business owners gathered to celebrate the eighth anniversary of the business development group, Cup of Joe. This group has met every Wednesday at 9 a.m. for the last eight years to celebrate local businesses, inspire one another and get the word out about upcoming events and opportunities in the area.

For the anniversary, six former speakers presented their business, what they have accomplished since opening and future events that the community can look forward to. The diverse panel included crafting, podcasting, a distillery and more.

Annie Corrington, one of the featured speakers and owner of Art Attack Studio, went from teaching art at public schools to operating her own art school and shop. With help from Cup of Joe, her business seems to be on the rise.

“When I started, I presented last June and had two students,” Corrington said. “Now, just every month could be a little better and better. I’m honored to be here in the midst of all these wonderful business entrepreneurs.”

Annette Weeks, one of the founding members, believes that local businesses are the backbone of Cup of Joe.

“Cup of Joe originated eight years ago at Missouri Western Craig School of Business Center for Entrepreneurship,” said Weeks “It was one of the key founders of this gathering. The purpose of it is to have a weekly gathering for small business owners and entrepreneurs to come together and support each other because small businesses are so important to our economy.”

Clifdon Alexander, a member of Cup of Joe, is in his senior year seeking his master’s degree at Missouri Western and regularly attends the weekly meetings.

“I’ve been helping out with technology and…volunteering on a weekly basis and kind of exposing myself and getting some experience into what it means to be a business owner,” said Alexander. “Eventually I do want to open my own business, as well. (My favorite part is) seeing the what-not-to-do or what-to-do when it comes to owning a business.”

Kordell Sims started with Cup of Joe four years ago when he first came to St. Joseph. As a re-entry coach, Sim’s program goes to “prisons across the nation to teach personal development and human potential.”

“When I moved up here, I didn’t know nobody,” said Sims. “And I wanted to get involved in the entrepreneurship business deal and this was the best place…once I got here I was like, ‘this is the perfect place for you.”

Cup of Joe meets every Wednesday at 9 a.m. in the East Hills Library theater for no charge. Every month, a different local coffee spot sponsors the meetings with free coffee and refreshments. For more information on speakers and how to get involved, visit http://cupofjoe-sj.com.