Homecoming week is full of fun activities for the students, and this year, Missouri Western staff participated in the campus-wide decorating competition. The school has not held the competition since COVID-19, and the campus was eager to participate.

Michelle Diaz, a library staff member, spoke about the process and inspiration behind their theme: the 1970s.

“It was just a really great time to reminisce about the 1970s and to work collaboratively with my coworkers," Diaz said. “People brought anything from toys when they were little kids and memorabilia. It’s just for fun. We hope that students laugh about it, you know, it’s just real light-hearted.”

The library went above and beyond and printed out a yearbook page from Missouri Western displaying the very first football practice in the 1970s. Amanda Kindling worked on the decorations for the Admissions Office department. She spoke about her theme and how she incorporated Max the Griffon, the Missouri Western mascot.

“I think my favorite part is seeing people’s reaction to our door decorations," Kindling said. "This is my very first year at Missouri Western. I’ve been here since December, and we used to do this all the time at my last job, and it’s something I’ve always enjoyed. It’s fun and competitive.”

Every department got creative with the homecoming theme "Blast From the Past." Everyone had a different take on what that meant to them, and for Kindling, it meant putting Max the Griffon back in time through various times in history.

“We went off the theme for homecoming, which was Blast From the Past, and we tried to do something that most people wouldn’t do," Kindling said. "We have Max the Griff holding a camera as he’s in a time machine. We wanted to make it look like he went back in time and took a bunch of pictures of himself with his polaroid.”

Emily Ludwig organized the competition and spoke about its purpose and how it brings people together.

“My favorite part of the decorating competition is seeing the faculty and staff get involved in homecoming," Ludwig said. "This is just as an exciting time for us as it is for students, and it gives everyone an opportunity to have some fun. The decorating competition has not occurred since homecoming 2019.”

Since it was a competition, Emily Ludwig had judges in place to go around and look at the decorations of the participating departments and decide the winner. In 2019, the Admissions office took the win. Ludwig spoke about the judging and meaning of the competition.

“Judges are recruited by the Chair of the Employee Engagement Committee from the Staff Association (which is me this year)," she said. “Individuals recruited will come from different areas of campus and are a mix of both faculty and staff. The offices who enter the competition are judged on three categories: the reflection of the homecoming theme (Blast From the Past), creativity, and Griffon spirit.”