On Wednesday, Jan. 18, students, faculty and community members attended the Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Drum Major for Justice Banquet. Held in the Fulkerson Center on the Missouri Western Campus, the event was to celebrate the legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. It was also to recognize different students, faculty, staff and community members that received the 2023 Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Drum Major for Justice awards.

This event was free to all attendees. One of the students in attendance was Marian Montiel, a senior at the university and the president of the association of Latin American students.

She was excited to see the hard work of those coordinating the event pay off.

“I came here to support everyone that was a part of the planning and execution of tonight,” Montiel said. “I know a lot of people in the Dean of Students office and the Center of Student Involvement. There were efforts to try and show recognition for MLK week. This event is a good way to come and support as a person of color and in support of MLK, because he was amazing and did a lot for people like me.”

The banquet started off with an address from the Dean of Students, Dr. Brett Bruner.

“I have three outstanding individuals at Missouri Western State University and in the St. Joseph community to advocate for diversity, equity, inclusion, and social justice,” Bruner stated. “We celebrate the work of outstanding students who are showcasing their talents this evening. We reflect on this year's national theme for Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. celebrations, as we examine how together we can be the dream.”

The three recipients of the awards went to Dr. Heart, Udovenko and Loes Hedge. Each award was presented by President Dr. Elizabeth Kennedy.

“For those who share his commitment to social justice and cultural understandings, we are honored to be three people today,” Dr. Kennedy stated. “A faculty member who works to make sure that historically marginalized student populations have a voice. A student who finds comfort zone the lives of knowing your classmates, as a community member who has encouraged our students, and countless others to get involved in it. These three individuals reflect Dr. King's commitment to social and economic justice and active participation in civic life. They also share Dr. King's understanding of the value of education.”

Missouri Western has as many different clubs and organizations that are centered around diversity and inclusion, including the association of Latin American students.

“I am looking for executive members, whoever is interested in being a part of our executive team,” Montiel said. “Latin American students is open to everyone on campus. It's not just for the Hispanic students and we show recognition and resources to all students. We mainly prioritize the Hispanic community and showing more diversity for the community here. Our meetings are on Mondays at 5 p.m. and Blum 222.”

The Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Drum Major for Justice Banquet remembers the work that he did for America and the current work that our own students and community members are putting in to make our world a better place.