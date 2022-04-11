Deborah Treat is the Administrative Assistant of Missouri Western’s Department of Communication. For over 8 years, Treat has continuously provided service to the university and its students through her responsibilities of maintaining department budgets, supervising and delegating duties to work-study students, and providing reports to the Chair, among others.

When asked what led her to this position, Treat shared that she's a Missouri Western graduate, and after having received her master’s degree in physical education at Colorado State, she looked forward to returning home to Missouri Western.

“In 2013 there was an opening in the department, and I actually graduated from Missouri Western long ago, so I always wanted to get back here,” Treat said.

She went on to explain what drove her to her current position with Missouri Western’s Communication Department. Treat felt that rather than do one specific task, she tries to help all members of the department.

“I see my position as a helper to the whole department, I’ve always felt the call to be in a learning environment.”

Among her academic accomplishments, Treat has taught physical education at Dakota State College and Oklahoma Baptist University, and in addition, coached women's basketball and softball.

Treat shared more interesting details about her past specifically regarding a three-year-long missionary trip in Nigeria.

“I was a missionary teacher who led Bible study with high school, elementary, and university students. We would show them films about the life of Jesus and biblical teachings,” Treat said.

Treat continued that the people of Nigeria were kind, accepting, gracious and extremely resourceful.

“They could do anything with very little,” Treat said. “Whereas we have all the tools, they were very resilient.”

Treat is also working on self-publishing a spiritual devotional book that includes her experiences in Nigeria. When asked what she hopes her readers receive from reading her devotion, Treat shared that her book has a threefold purpose.

“The first one is to give the reader a glimpse of Nigeria, the people and my experiences there, my second purpose is to take that and make a spiritual application, and the third is to glorify God.”

With a life of coaching, teaching and volunteering, Treat continues to surprise students and staff alike with her work ethic and caringness for all of Missouri Western.