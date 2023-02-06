Petronella Sylvester, also known as Petra, came to Missouri Western in 2012 but became an official faculty member in 2021.

Sylvester was born in Trinidad to a mother who had a dream for her three children; one would be a doctor, one would be an engineer and the last a lawyer. The argumentative comments Sylvester would make as a child, led her mother to believe that she would be the lawyer.

Sylvester did not want to be a lawyer at first. Sylvester wanted to be a journalist and then she wanted to be a marine biologist. Sylvester swiftly took the idea of pursuing biology out when she realized that she didn’t want to see what was in the deep ocean. To get her to follow through with law school, Sylvester's parents told her that when she finished school, she could do whatever she wanted to but they knew that once she was done with law school Sylvester wouldn’t have an interest in returning to school.

Sylvester started practicing right out of law school. Dabbling a little bit in environmental law Sylvester worked with an oil and gas company and oversaw their environmental portfolio. Working with that company violated Sylvester’s ethics but she was able to justify how they operated with the fact that she was responsible for them. She made sure that they met the necessary legislative standards and ensured that they applied for the permits.

Six years into her career, Sylvester left the gas company to practice more traditional law. She worked with state agencies outside of Trinidad and Tobago before moving to the U.S. to work at the New York bar.

After working shift after mind-numbing shift for many years, Sylvester had grown intellectually but felt as if her work did not have a purpose. She had spent so much time behind a desk that she would quantify activities in money. After a while of living like this, she realized that money is not everything; even though she did make a lot. Sylvester left New York and would return to Trinidad.

Sylvester returned home in 2009, during the recession and learned that her mother was terminally ill with only six months left to live. Sylvester decided to stay and work in the Department of Justice.

Being in the Department of Justice, Sylvester took the opportunity to develop policies that would govern the criminal justice sector, mainly juveniles and politicians in prison. She dealt with legal aid for citizens, special arrangements for children and established drug courts. One of the policies that Sylvester helped create was developed into legislation; the policy would provide an attorney to low-income individuals who could not afford to hire one otherwise. When an attorney is not present, anything a minor says beforehand cannot incriminate themselves.

Before she passed, Sylvester’s mom encouraged her to work at the law school in Trinidad and Tobago. Sylvester gave in to her mother’s dying wish and went to work in their legal clinic. Members of that clinic would provide legal services to a member of the public who does not qualify for state legal aid. Sylvester helped the students engage in client interviews, conduct research and draft documents.

Wanting to do more, Sylvester went to the Czech Republic to teach with professors from different parts of the world. Not feeling as if she was doing more, Sylvester decided to take a sabbatical in 2018. She went and worked with an organization in Myanmar, in south east Asia. There, she met many like-minded professors who also wanted to promote access to justice, including David Tassels who was once a professor at Missouri Western. Tassels would soon convince her to teach at Missouri Western.

Having been to Missouri for a conference in St. Louis for the National Association for Blacks and Criminal Justice, in 2011, Sylvester didn’t think that the state was that strange. Sylvester liked how Missouri Western has always put itself out as an applied learning institution. With her experience, Sylvester knows how students learn best when they are able to learn in context.

Once she joined the staff, Sylvester decided that she also wanted to get better at using the camera her husband bought her in Myanmar. Sylvester has taken classes offered at Missouri Western such as photography, digital media design and media design and is taking social media branding.

Since becoming a full-time staff member in 2021, Sylvester has been changing lecture-style courses into more experimental courses by introducing more activities for the students.

Using her photography and media design skills has taken to advertising the program and its activities, creating posters and flyers and t-shirts for the students to put more of a spotlight on access to Justice.

Sylvester is determined to give the students of Missouri Western many opportunities to be hands-on, even by creating a new class called Street Law. Street law is a community legal literacy program. Essentially, students will be learning the law that affects members of our society. Students will deliver a presentation to different groups during the semester, these presentations will be presented to offenders who will soon be released from the prison. They will need to learn their basic rights and obligations upon release and we will be going to high schools as well.

Within her many years of being a hard-working practitioner of law, Sylvester realized many lessons such as procrastination not being a bad thing.

“I will be honest . . . even I procrastinate. It’s not a bad thing because you might think that you are procrastinating, but you’re not,” Sylvester said. “ You recognize the way you work and knowing your time you leave room for that particular work that needs to be finished.”

Being a mother of a twenty-year-old and a pair of eight-year-old twins, Sylvester has learned how important balance is. Balancing family and her career has always been a struggle but with their continued support, Sylvester has made it this far in her career. With Missouri Western being family-oriented Sylvester has been able to share many experiences with her family. Balance to Sylvester is also finding a routine that allows her to separate her career time from her family or even time for herself.

Sylvester has been to many places in the world such as Japan, Abu Dhabi, Dubai, Hawaii, Alaska, Iceland and many more but she loves being in St. Joseph.

“I feel like I have the opportunity, because of my experiences, to expose students to things that they have not been exposed to before,” Sylvester said. “So, I am truly happy to be here and propose things that I think would really enrich the lives of our students.”