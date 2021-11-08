Missouri Western offers a lot of students, who anywhere else may not have a chance, at a higher education. Many students are considered first generation at the university otherwise known as being the first of a family to attend college. To celebrate these students the university held a first-generation college student celebration week. The week's events consisted of faculty,staff, and student meets and greets, with two upcoming events for a First-Gen Student Association informational meeting on November 10, and a first generation college students 101 event on November 12.

Manique is a senior that attended Monday's meet and greet event. She is graduating this December with a major in Social work; works full time, goes to class, has an internship and is a member of Delta Zeta Sigma. She is the eldest in her family so setting an example is important to her for her younger siblings.

“College can change you for the best or for the worst, college isn’t for everyone. I knew what I wanted to do and had a plan.” Manique said while enjoying some of the refreshments provided at the event. “I had heard that professors didn’t care but that was completely wrong and I heard that dorm life could be good for social connections, getting involved is really important. I also heard that the food was nasty.”

Along with students being at the event, there were also professors such as Dr. Susan Martens from the department of communication. Prior to Missouri Western she used to teach English at a high school but has been happy here for nine years. Growing up in Fremont, Nebraska, her father worked in a factory while her mother babysat. Dr. Martins had and felt the need to be an example because she was also an older sibling. She explained how prior to college she never knew what to expect, having had no family that had attended before, she knew that things would be hard. Dr. Martens made the decision to go to college as she had been awarded a scholarship to Wayne State.

Another student attendee of the event was I’mari. I’mari is currently a sophomore involved in the Western Activities Council. She came to Missouri Western with an A+ scholarship. She attended college in hopes of getting the knowledge and experience to be able to help get people out of abusive households.

Some of the topics discussed during the event were generational challenges and how some of the older generations dealt with teen pregnancies often and how it would prevent many from attending college following highschool.

George Hudson, who was in charge of the event, attended MWSU for college;

“This place takes in anyone and changes you for the better. I had to prove myself to my family that I wasn’t a failure, I ended up graduating with a 2.1 GPA.”

George lived in Logan before it was torn down and when asked if it was actually haunted he went silent. Kind of suspicious. He went on however to explain what it was like living away from family for a time.

“There was a struggle living on my own but for a little bit my best friend lived with me but he dropped out and became a millionaire. We had financial aid and loans for my family but we still struggled.”