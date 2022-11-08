Julia Utterback is a graphic design major at Missouri Western and has a passion for the arts and working with others. Utterback was born and raised in the Chicago area and was not originally planning on going to college, but when high school graduation was near, her parents helped her seek out options and opportunities for her future.

“I’m from Chicago in the city,” Utterback said. “When I made the decision to go to college, I knew I wanted to go far away. I’ve never been necessarily the person to be homesick and I love my family, but I like to explore and travel. I wanted to learn how to be self-sufficient and grow up and solve my own problems.”

Utterback talked about how her parents' push to go to a college fair back home changed her mind about college. Utterback thought university was more for students that wanted to pursue dreams of being a doctor, lawyer or a teacher. The art world was something that presented itself to her as Missouri Western had a booth at the college fair.

“Arts is always something I’ve been extremely passionate about,” Utterback said. “Originally I wasn’t even going to go to college, but my parents pushed me to go to the College of the Arts fair. You always hear about starving artists, but graphic design is such a modern form of art. Now there are so many different branches you can go into. That’s how I got into graphic design because I was able to take what I love to do and modernize it to use it in the real world.”

After settling in at Missouri Western, Utterback came across a job opportunity that would help her become more diverse in her abilities as a graphic designer. Luke Theis, the director of eSports, recruited Julia and recognized her natural talents. There was a need for a graphic designer within this new eSports program.

“I do the eSports social media posts, TikToks and graphics,” Utterback said. “I have even worked on their 24 hour livestream and sit back in a room and help with production. Being a part of building something up instead of just walking into an already established program is really rewarding.”

During school there are many projects she is proud of, but one of the ones she had the most leadership role in was a group project designing a cookbook from scratch. Utterback took to the position of design lead. With this role came many challenges, but overall she was content with the outcome.

“Some projects I am extremely proud of are my final group project that I was the design lead in,” Utterback said. “We ended up having a really successful project. We decided to make a cookbook. You get critiques and it’s very nerve wracking. I was very nervous to show the cookbook off. It’s something that my name is on and that when people look at my portfolio there will be a design lead on it.”

After college Utterback wants to create something that she can call her own. She plans to start her own company incorporating her talent with graphic design and her deep passion for the arts.

“I would someday like to have my own design firm,” Julia said. “I love doing packaging, designing logos and everything like that; I think it is super interesting. My end goal is to actually open up my own boutique and have my own products with my brand on it. I just really want to have something with my name and to kind of have a legacy, that’s the ultimate goal.”