Nov. 11 and 12 was Alumni Weekend for the members of the Golden Griffon Marching Band (GGMB) and the Mystics. Graduated members braved the cold to play and dance with the current groups, connecting with new students and old friends.

The weekend was a highly anticipated event. Friday night, the band had a full rehearsal and the alumni members joined in midway through. Saturday began with breakfast before an early call time before the football game began. With the temperature hovering in the 20s and snow speckling campus, the band bundled up to play in the stands.

Saturday marked the final GGMB marching performance of the year and Senior Day. The band celebrated the seniors who will be graduating. As per tradition, after the halftime performance, the six seniors removed their marching shoes and left them on the field as they exited.

Amber Martin, who graduated in 2004, was one of the alumni who joined the GGMB. She spoke about what it was like to play with her old band.

"It was fun. It brought back a lot of memories," Martin said. "And then just getting to see the current students – it was neat."

The band first headed to the center of campus for their clock tower performance. Friends and families came to support the band as they played several pep songs. Kelsey Peterson graduated in December 2017 and returned to play with the group. She spoke about how the clock tower performance stood out to her.

"Honestly, when we were playing at the clock tower, I felt some emotions because I was, you know, a little nostalgic, and I thought … I'm pleased. Happy," Peterson said.

Peterson was far from the only alumnus who felt nostalgia. Martin explained that one of her favorite parts of the weekend was the rush of emotions. She also spoke about how exciting it was to spend time and play with the current members.

"All the memories that came back flooding back, and just being with the current students and playing with them and we had something in common,” Martin said.

Karree Tidwell graduated in December 2002 and played with the band. She spoke about how playing with a full band impacted her as a musician. She also mentioned how she enjoyed having a reason to put her instrument, the flute, together again.

"I get out the flute every once in a while and just dilly dally, but then it's fun to actually have a purpose to play,” Tidwell said.

Peterson also spoke about being offered the opportunity to play again and how vital music and marching band are to her, even if time had passed since she had last been a part of it.

"I love marching band," Peterson said. "Music is like a big part of my life and always has been, and I haven't found a lot of opportunities to play after college, and so I'm glad that I took that opportunity while I was in college. And then when the opportunity to come back happened, I was like, 'Of course.'"

The weekend was an emotional and bittersweet event. The Golden Griffon Marching Band will return to Spratt Stadium in the fall semester of 2023.