This fall, Missouri Western State University welcomes Dr. Halligan to the Golden Griffon Marching Band (GGMB). The students are excited to see what Dr. Halligan brings to the program.

Halligan will be the director of the marching band and will teach percussion to the band students. He has a doctorate in percussion performance and recently served in the Naval Academy Drum and Bugle Corps.

Before the Naval Academy, Halligan attended George Mason University in Virginia to obtain his doctorate. After he graduated, he taught for six years in Virginia before hearing about the position at Missouri Western.

Halligan spoke about how the position opened up at a perfect time.

“I knew eventually I wanted to go back to teaching, but not immediately after. It worked out perfectly. I don’t know exactly if I planned it, but it was just kind of a desire and how my path opened up for my career.”

Dr. Halligan’s students are very excited about the change, new energy and experience he is bringing to the program. Taylor Edwards, a music major and the drum major of the GGMB, has found that marching band has been an easy outlet for new members to make friends. Edwards has already seen the impact Dr. Halligan has on the program.

“Dr. Halligan has been great,” Edwards said. “He’s very outgoing and he really wants to push the ensemble to get out in the community and do some extra performances as well as extra rehearsals so that we look and sound great.”

Halligan spoke about the long days of band camp but praised the leadership of the GGMB and how they set up team activities such as capture the flag, ultimate frisbee and a pool party. Edwards was excited there was team bonding after grueling camp rehearsals.

Coming into a new program can be difficult, but Halligan made it seem effortless. Edwards says it was a wild ride that happened days leading up to the first day of band camp.

“During band camp time he and his wife and their six month old son, Brody, moved to St. Joe and didn’t even have a house yet,” Edwards said. “They arrived on Saturday night to St. Joe and band camp started Sunday morning. He hopped in so quickly and is thankful he was able to transition so quickly.”

Halligan adds that he couldn’t have transitioned so smoothly if it weren’t for the support of the students and staff welcoming him with open arms.

“The students we have are so energetic and enthusiastic and motivating to each other and to myself and it makes it so fun to be out there, especially during our band camp when it’s in the 90’s and humid,” Halligan said. “We’re out there all day long sweating and working really hard, but they’re all very enthusiastic and very motivating.”