College life is more than lectures, writing assignments and exams in chase of a diploma. Students entering college have a chance to be a part of Greek Life. Greek Life is about joining fraternities, sororities and student organizations that go far beyond academic activities in college. It’s about networking, leadership, and social life.

Greek Life at Missouri Western is unique. There are three social sororities on campus and one social fraternity. There are also other organizations, such as cultural sororities and fraternities on campus. Greek Life at Missouri Western is minimal but means a lot to the students involved.

There is more to Greek Life than people realize. Being a part of an organization and having people there to support you and guide you through college play a critical role in your life.

Molly Harmon is a senior at Missouri Western and believes that being in a sorority has impacted her mental health in more ways than one.

“Being in a sorority has positively impacted my mental health in the sense that I can trust the people here to give me feedback when I need it, and also have people that I can share things with instead of keeping them bottled up inside,” Harmon said. “More often than not, there are people struggling with the same things, and it’s nice to have someone to share it with and go through it with to know that I am not alone.”

During college years, people tend to focus on what life is like after college. There are many opportunities through Greek organizations to get connected with future employers long before graduation.

Carson Adams is a junior at Missouri Western and believes there are genuine benefits to being in a fraternity after college.

“Being in a fraternity after college can help you find connections or common ground with future employees or employers,” Adams said. “When applying for future jobs or internships you can always mention being in a fraternity or sorority and you could end up being in the same fraternity or sorority as your employer. Mentioning you are alumni of a Greek organization can help you in the long run.”

Being in a Greek organization is more than just wearing letters and throwing events. It is about connecting with others on your campus.

Logan Tracy, a sophomore at Missouri Western, is thankful for the people she has met through Greek Life.

“I think Greek Life is important because it brings a lot of people together on campus. Half the people on campus probably wouldn’t know each other if it wasn’t for Greek Life.” Tracy said. “Plus, Greek Life helps with a ton of different services around St Joseph and helps with quite a few on campus. Some benefits of being in a sorority include getting to know new people, getting to help new philanthropic partners that we wouldn’t usually get to, and being more involved on campus.”

Greek Life helps students build connections with people from other universities and even connect with alumni. Not only will students make connections through Greek Life, but the people they will meet in their college years will be people they won’t forget.