Though Griffon Esports was formed just a few years ago, leaps and bounds have been made in several different aspects of the program in such a short amount of time. Among these are returning and new gaming clubs founded with the aid of the Esports program.

Gaming clubs include anime, Apex, Call of Duty, fighting game, Halo, League of Legends, Minecraft, Rainbow 6 Siege, Super Smash Bros and a Valorant club.

When asked about the program and student engagement, the Director of Esports, Luke Theis, explained the several events and opportunities they try to offer.

“Other than Discord, we try to create events in the arena and give students a chance to test the waters of Esports. We have opportunities for students interested in productions, social media, marketing, graphic design, coaching, managing and more.”

Theis’ goal is to provide students with an opportunity to be innovators in the fast-growing industry of Esports. He envisions the future of Esports to be bright, held in similar regard to traditional sports played today.

Dana Eplett, president of the Minecraft club, says she started the club to create a fellowship of Minecraft players. The sandbox survival world is a game for all players, Eplett stated.

“It can be from the casual to the skilled; it doesn’t matter. Minecraft is a very open community.”

Eplett hopes to create unique and fun structures of all kinds with other students and that, in the future, the club expands to two sections — one for casual gamers and the other for competition.

Details on location and meeting time are still being decided as the club is still very new; however, if you want to join the club, join the Esports Discord server and say you’re interested in the Minecraft club section.

President of the Anime club, Cody McLaughlin, describes anime as, “Japanese animation, a more mature level of a cartoon. There are different types, action, romance, drama, murder, mystery and sci-fi.”

McLaughlin encourages students to join the club as not only a way to connect with other anime fans or discover new shows but to be provided a window into another culture, being that you can watch anime subbed or dubbed.

To become a member of the Anime club, join their Esports Discord server. Meetings are held in Spratt 201, every Monday from 7-9 p.m. With several students determined to build up clubs for the games and pastimes they love, Missouri Western can expect to see many new club meetings on campus where students can spend time with those of similar interests.