Missouri Western’s Esports is preparing a 24-hour live stream fundraiser in partnership with Extra Life with all proceeds will go towards the Children’s Miracle Network Hospital. The live stream will be streamed on Twitch, beginning on April 21 at 4 p.m. and ending on April 22 at 4 p.m.

Extra Life is an online fundraising event that unites gamers around the world to play games in support of their local Children’s Miracle Hospital. Children’s hospitals often rely on donations and community support, as insurance programs do not fully cover care costs. CMN Hospitals are nonprofit organizations dedicated to saving and improving the lives of children by filling in those crucial gaps.

Esports has hosted 24-hour live streams each semester since the Arena opened its doors in March 2021. Notably, Missouri Western has inspired several other universities to participate in 24-hour Esport live streams after being one of the first to do so.

When asked about Extra Life’s collaborative role with the live stream, Esports Director, Luke Theis, shared that it isn’t an easy task for a university to accept and send funding. Therefore, Extra Life created a webpage for people to go to and donate. Extra life handles all proceeds and ensures that Children’s Miracle Network receives them.

Theis shared that a major pillar of the Esports program is giving back and that the production of the live stream serves as an applied learning opportunity for students.

“This year we’re going to have a weather person, someone providing updates on donations and a student that will interview people on what we’re calling our "Good Morning America" set,” Theis said. “Viewers will also see retro gaming like Mario, tabletop gameplay and a pizza-eating segment with the local business, Pie Five.”

Executive Producer, Nathan Scott, elaborated on the opportunities of applied learning, as well as the student commitment to the live stream’s production. Scott explained how this contributes to the culture of service that has been developed over the years at Missouri Western.

“There's a ton of different areas in graphic design and camera work where students can utilize their skills and apply what they learn in the classroom,” Scott said. “What’s really exciting about it is how student-oriented the production is. Every single aspect is run by students dedicating their time to this cause.”

Videographer Andrew Murphy shared that he’s using skills learned from cinema classes to involve himself in the production and gain experience on set with camera movements and lighting.

“It's a good way for students to not only get experience in running a production,” Murphy said. “But, they can add it to their portfolio, and overall, get a sense that they’re doing something for a good cause.”

Theis, Scott and Murphy were all in agreement that the Esports Arena is an open place for all students, and they want students to continue their involvement. The stream can be found at twitch.tv/griffon_esports and donations are accepted at https://www.extra-life.org/index.cfm?fuseaction=donorDrive.team&teamID=61061.