Adopt-a-Griffon is a unique way for people to give back to the staff and faculty at Missouri Western. Adopt-a-Griffon is a program that was started by the Care Committee within the Staff Association at Missouri Western. The purpose of Adopt-a-Griffon is to help those in need within the university community throughout the holiday season.

Each year, an application is sent out to staff and faculty, and each applicant tells a little about themselves, their families and their personal Christmas wish list. Michelle Traster is a staff member at Missouri Westen and feels that there are many ways to participate in Adopt-a-Griffon during the holiday season.

“We have decorated boxes in buildings to gather donations," Traster said. "Gift cards and cash are always nice so families can make purchases as they need, but we do include a wish list for the families as soon as we have it. Our committee gets together to wrap presents and make sure the needs are met off the wish list. A lot of times this also includes a holiday meal or grocery cards so that the family has everything they would need to have a great holiday.”

There will be donation boxes located in various buildings around campus so people can donate items, too.

The holiday season can be rough for families in need. Luke Theis is a staff member at Missouri Western and feels that Adopt-a-Griffon brings the community together during the holiday season.

“​​As a community, we should always give back to those around us," Theis said. "We are a family, connected because of Missouri Western, and we should want to support those in our community who reach out to us. It gives us great joy to give to others and also to know that if I was in a difficult situation, I would have a Missouri Western family to help me.”

The Care Committee does other programs and opportunities throughout the year, but Adopt-a-Griffon focuses on the winter holiday season because it is nice to provide and share that holiday spirit people all love.

The feeling of giving back during the holiday season to those in need is a generous act of kindness. For more information about Adopt-a-Griffon or the Care Committee, you can visit griff.vn/adoptagriff or reach out to Aubrey Carpenter, who is the head of the Care Committee. Giving back to those in the community who are struggling can make a huge difference in their lives.