The Missouri Western honors program recently moved from Leah Spratt Hall to Eder Hall. These adjustments have benefited not only the honors program but other departments as well.

The honors program director, Dr. Joel Hyer, is very grateful for the move.

“There was a space study done, and the idea is if we can utilize university space to the best that we can – and so for instance, the idea was to move the honors office from over from Spratt to here, and in its place … there's going to be space dedicated to the department of communication,” Hyer said. “It’s just seeing where and how can we best utilize space. And we're really excited about this space.”

The movement of offices has affected students as well as faculty. Lily Kruz is a student at Missouri Western and believes that the move will help students and the honors program as a whole.

“I think the movement of offices will definitely be good for the honors program in the long run,” Kruz said. “By having the honors program be housed in Eder Hall, honors students and staff will have the resources located in Eder much more accessible to them.”

Kruz expanded on what kinds of resources the students can take advantage of in Eder Hall.

“Eder Hall is also close to the Hearnes Center, which contains the Center for Academic Support,” Kruz said. “Many honors students have heavy course loads and can utilize tutoring and academic support that the CAS [Center for Academic Support] offers, which is now right next to the honors program offices.”

Not only do students feel like the movement of the office is beneficial, but faculty and staff do as well. Tiffany LeGrand is an administrative assistant and believes the move is for the best.

“I do personally like being in Eder,” LeGrand said. “I think it's a good view with the windows that we have. I feel like it's a lot more spacious than the space that we had before. It is an open concept with much more room for the students. We have computers set up for them and just a lounge area for students to come in. I think it is overall a better space.”

The movement of offices is beneficial to Missouri Western. Students and faculty can work together more efficiently and now have a new change in scenery while working.