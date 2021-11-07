Here at Missouri Western, one of the priorities is providing quality education for students within and outside the state of Missouri. One of the ways high achieving students can take their learning to the next level is by enrolling in the MWSU’s Honors Program. In 1987, Missouri Western kick started the program that has been a large and active part of the academic campus community ever since.

“The Honors Program at Missouri Western State University,” as stated in the handbook, “provides an enriched educational experience for the exceptional student. The program is designed for the student who enjoys learning, and whose personal goals emphasize the pursuit of understanding and knowledge.”

Any student hoping to get involved in the program has to only meet a few simple requirements. As an incoming freshman, the handbook explains that it is recommended that students achieve a 26 or higher on the ACT and have finished highschool with a cumulative GPA of 3.5 or higher. If an unqualified student wishes to join the program however, they have to only complete 15 hours of college classes and finish with a GPA of 3.5 or higher. After taking 32 or more credits, students are unable to complete the General Studies Honors program but an alternative majors honors program is offered.

For a student to complete the general studies program, they must complete 12 hours general studies honors credits, 4 hours honors colloquia, 2 credits of community service learning, and maintain a minimum A or B in all courses to count toward general studies honors.

The majors honors program requires students to complete 2 hours honors colloquia, 1 credit hour of community service learning and 6 hours upper-level majors courses pre-approved by the Honors Director with a research component while maintaining a minimum A or B in all courses.

College can be a rigorous time for students academically, and adding the following expectations and pressure of being in the honors program may sound intimidating; however, the program has many benefits for MWSU students. Current Honors student Elle Ellis testifies to the personal benefits she has experienced from participating in the program.

“Honors classes have helped me become a more well rounded individual and have prepared me for life after college.”

Not only does the program promote personal growth, it also offers extra campus benefits as well. As an honors student, an individual is offered early registration (senior status), use of honors lounge, attentive honors staff, dedicated honors committee, honors sections of general studies classes, exclusive colloquium seminars, retreats and conferences, honors achievements on transcript, graduation medals when earning General Studies or Majors Honors, opportunity to engage in Honors Independent Research, Student Honors Organization (SHO) membership, Honors housing on Academic Achievement Floor and the opportunity to travel and present at honors conferences.

So for all students aiming to leave college with a fulfilling academic experience and see the reward of hard work and determination, the honors program offers just that.