Downtown St. Joseph, Missouri, has some of the most unique places to visit for a night out. The early 1900s historic buildings offer great photo opportunities, and all businesses have charming atmospheres.

On the first Saturday of every month, every business downtown usually brings something different to the table whether it's special deals on food, clothes or drinks. It doesn’t have to be the first Saturday of the month to find a hot spot for something to do though.

You can start your day downtown by shopping in Nesting Goods or the Lucky Tiger. Nesting Goods sells decor and more from local artists in the area and The Lucky Tiger is a vintage thrift store with all kinds of good finds.

Once you’ve picked out some unique pieces to add to your closet and home you can head over to Mokaska for a crafted cocktail or coffee. This is a great place to go to during school to study or work on group projects and to hang out with friends.

Kalyn Sturm is a sophomore at Missouri Western and frequently visits Mokaska throughout the week.

“I love the environment here to do my homework because I can get the best coffee and have a motivating space during the week to go to.”

After getting coffee and cocktails at Mokaska you can walk over to Jake's Steakhouse for a bite to eat. They have a large outdoor seating area for your nice night outs and a large menu for everyone to find something they enjoy.

Tyus Strong is a local, and Jake’s Steakhouse is his number one go to restaurant in town. From sides to platters, he loves all the food they offer.

“Jake's Steakhouse has the best appetizers, and no one can pass up a perfect steak with a side of fries.”

After shopping, drinks and a bite to eat, the night doesn’t have to stop there. There are a few bars downtown that can top the night off for you. The Tiger's Den, Club Geek and River Bluff Brewing Company all have great options for everyone to enjoy.

Dallas Weidmer is a senior at Missouri Western, studying business administration. He frequents the River Bluff Brewing Company for its nice setting.

“I like going to River Bluff Brewing Company because it’s a chill atmosphere and they have good beer.”

All the places mentioned above have Facebook pages where they often post special events being held throughout the month as well as their schedule and address. Be sure to check them out, and end your weekend after finals with a night downtown.