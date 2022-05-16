Jessica Berg will remain the leader of Griffon Lacrosse as Missouri Western Athletics removes her interim tag off of her head coach title. Keeping her as the second head coach in the programs history.

Berg originally came to Missouri Western as an assistant coach to Rachel Benzing year two of this young program. She was elevated to interim head coach after Benzing’s departure in Dec. of last year.

She brings along an impressive resume as a former player of Regis University in Denver Colorado.

There she was first team all american and earned all region and all conference honors. She was also named 2021 Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference Midfielder of the year. Bringing quality leadership and experience to the sidelines of Craig Field.

Her first year came with challenges, but she is thankful nonetheless.

“This was my ultimate career goal. It came a lot earlier than I anticipated. But I stepped up to the challenge” said Berg.

In her first year at the helm the program’s record was 8-9 overall and 2-5 in GLVC. The overall record for 2022 being better than 2021's 5-8.

Missouri Western AD Andy Carter has not been here for long but already feels Berg's impact.

"In a matter of days, it became quite apparent that Jessica has earned this opportunity," said Carter. "Her passion for the program and her desire to be a great teammate in our department is evident. I am very excited about the future of our lacrosse program under her leadership."

The program's third season will begin in the spring semester of 2023, thankfully with the one big question now answered.