The ACE training program accepted both Jane Frye and Dr. Pam Clary of Missouri Western State University after they applied to attend training sessions from October 4-6. The Rotary Club provided a grant for them to do this training. This is a competitive honor with only a limited number of people accepted and they both were ecstatic to be able to participate and achieve this.

ACE stands for Adverse Childhood Experience and focuses on selecting people to train to help spread awareness and knowledge. This program helps people like Dr. Pam Clary and Jana Frye have a better understanding of childhood trauma and how that has a powerful effect on health and well-being so that they can help people in the community who may need or want help understanding that on a deeper level.

In the training they covered how everyone goes through different traumas and even if someone went through the same trauma they may have a different outcome because everyone handles things differently and has different circumstances. They also learned that trauma can alter DNA and then can affect the children born and how it becomes generational.

Dr. Pam Clary and Jana Frye can choose places to go to to help train others on what they have learned from ACE and many people from the community have already reached out to them to have a better understanding of the things going on around surrounding topics like childhood trauma and then try to decrease the difficulties people are going through.

Dr. Pam Clary has been working with Missouri Western since 2007 and is very passionate about how the ACE program is very important because it helps explain and investigate the large impacts that children can experience.

“Studies show that people being shown things as a child will grow up and act differently, such as an abusive drug-using parent, they could increase their child’s health risk.”

Jana Frye has worked with the children divisions with foster care and adopted kids for a huge share of her career. It is important to her to understand what she can do for traumatized kids and how she can help others realize what they can do as well.

“It’s important for all of us to do the best we can and to learn about these issues that kids and adults have that are left over from childhood so that we can help and do better for the next generation to help their futures to be better neighbors, teachers, doctors and social workers.”

Jana Frye and Dr. Pam Clary are now certified Master Trainers for ACE’s and are ready to help the community and others understand how Adverse Childhood Experience can affect a person.