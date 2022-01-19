On Tuesday, January 18, 2022, the Missouri Western State University Center for Diversity & Inclusion hosted the annual Drum Major for Justice Awards Banquet in honor of the late Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. The event was held in order to commemorate student Brandon Birch, professor Grey Endres and Bartlett Center Executive President LaTonya Williams for each's work in the Saint Joseph community and for exemplifying the character of Dr. King through their lives.
"We wanted to look at the service that resembled the drum major instinct as highlighted by Dr. Martin Luther King," Center for Diversity & Inclusion President George Hudson said in a statement to The Saint Joseph News-Press. "Those three individuals showed the character of a person who has drum major instincts. But it does not get out of hand to where they are now too proud, where they are trying to be in the spotlight or they, perhaps, are trying to put someone down in order to raise themselves up."
According to Hudson, Birch was selected due to his work in music ministry and for assisting marginalized individuals. Williams was chosen for her leadership within Saint Joseph, while Endres received the award for his work with children and inspiring social change.
Missouri Western State University President, Dr. Elizabeth Kennedy, spoke at the event as well, highlighting the importance and honor of being selected for the prestigious award.
"Tonight, we see [the character of Dr. King] in action," she said. "To the award recipients, I say thank you. Thank you for your acts of service, kindness and grace. I am so proud to be part of this campus and this community that encourages and recognizes those attributes in remembrance of Dr. King."
The night also featured a wealth of music by the Kansas City, Missouri-based "Jim Lower Trio," who played a variety of live jazz songs, including Lift Every Voice and Sing by James Weldon Johnson and a dance selection performed by the Missouri Western Dance Company.
Missouri Western State University plans to hold a meal prepping event for the homeless in partnership with Second Harvest Community Foodbank on Friday, January 21, 2022. The event will run in several segments. From 12:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m., two groups will separately prepare food. From 3:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m., participants will work to distribute the food. Anyone interested in participating may find additional information and register via VOMO at missouriwestern.edu.
