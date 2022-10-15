This past Friday, October 7, 2022, award recipients and their families were invited to attend the 40th Annual Missouri Western State University Alumni Association Awards Banquet. The Alumni Awards celebrate Missouri Western’s valued alumni and their contributions to the community. Recipients of the 2022 Alumni Awards took the field at halftime of Missouri Western’s homecoming football game on October 8.

Thomas Brecheisen was honored with the Distinguished Faculty Award this year. Brecheisen has been a cinema professor at Missouri Western since 2018. In 2019, Brecheisen created the Griffon Production House (GPH), a student-led professional production organization. Students and peers praise Brecheisen for his excellent teaching and connection with students.

When asked about what this award meant to him, Brecheisen was very humble.

“Well, I have to first say that I was surprised to be nominated," Brecheisen said. "And I was extremely honored to be selected and receive it.”

Brecheisen also shared that he sometimes feels out of place by being a professor without a Ph.D. since an MFA is the highest degree offered in cinema, but he is thankful to the Missouri Western community for allowing him to feel accepted and appreciated.

“Knowing that not only am I welcomed and respected by my peers, but that I can be recognized as an outstanding member of my peers is actually kind of a nice, sweet moment," Brecheisen said. "… It kind of helps to make me feel that my contribution and my impact on students and the university is a positive one.”

Usually, the Alumni Association of Missouri Western only offers one Distinguished Alumni Award, but this year there were two very deserving candidates.

James Beesley was one of the recipients of the Distinguished Alumni Award. Beesley graduated from Missouri Western in 1981 and was involved in ROTC. Beesley served as a Colonel in the United States Army for over 30 years. After returning to St. Joseph, Beesley and his wife, Maryeva, set up a scholarship for Lafayette High School students that attend Missouri Western.

Beesley shared his favorite part about Missouri Western as a student and an alumnus.

“[As a student] I liked that the campus was so open and it was just an enjoyable place," Beesley said. "… It’s great to be an alumnus of Missouri Western and to be recognized as such around town.”

David Carter was the other recipient of the Distinguished Alumni Award. Carter graduated from Missouri Western in 1978 and was a part of the football team. After graduating from Missouri Western, Carter worked at General Motors for over 30 years, where he rose to various executive positions. Carter is an enthusiastic member of Griffon Football Alumni and the Gold Coat Club at Missouri Western.

Carter shared that he will always feel connected to Missouri Western through football and activities, but he also explained why college creates a vital connection.

“There will always be a lifelong connection because that’s where you learn how to grow up and move on in life," Cater said."

Kim Weddle is the executive director of advancement and alumni relations at Missouri Western. When asked about the importance of honoring Missouri Western alumni, Weddle expressed how crucial it is to recognize Griffons making a difference in the community.

“It’s just a good way to let everybody know that we have great graduates who are doing great things and helping change the world,” Weddle said.

The ten award recipients are as follows:

Student Leadership Awards

- Joshua Rencher (Clifford Hughes ‘55 Award)

- Arnold Crayton Jr. (Graduating Student of the Year)

Great Griffon Awards

- Bryan Alford Jr. ‘12 (Great Griffon Award - College of Liberal Arts)

- Obie Austin ‘95 (Great Griffon Award - College of Science and Health)

- Marta Gill-Sansone ‘89 (Great Griffon Award - Business and Professional Studies)

Distinguished Faculty and Alumni Awards

- Thomas Brecheisen (Distinguished Faculty Award)

- James Beesley ‘81 (Distinguished Alumni Award)

- David Carter ‘78 (Distinguished Alumni Award)

Other Awards

- Dave Summers (Herb ‘35 and Peggy Iffert Award for Outstanding Service to the University)

- Engoma Fataki ‘20 ((Gold) Graduate of the Last Decade Award)

There were ten recipients of awards this year. The Student Leadership Award recipients were Joshua Rencher (Clifford Hughes ‘55 Award) and Arnold Crayton Jr. (Graduating Student of the Year). The Great Griffon Award recipients were Bryan Alford Jr. ‘12 (Great Griffon Award - College of Liberal Arts), Obie Austin ‘95 (Great Griffon Award - College of Science and Health), and Marta Gill-Sansone ‘89 (Great Griffon Award - Business and Professional Studies). Distinguished Faculty and Alumni recipients were Thomas Brecheisen (Distinguished Faculty Award), James Beesley ‘81 (Distinguished Alumni Award), and David Carter ‘78 (Distinguished Alumni Award). Other award recipients were Dave Summers (Herb ‘35 and Peggy Iffert Award for Outstanding Service to the University) and Engoma Fataki ‘20 ((Gold) Graduate of the Last Decade Award).