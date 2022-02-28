Missouri Western’s Craig School of Business has once again achieved an AACSB accreditation by meeting strict requirements and rigorous standards. The accreditation will continue within the School of Business for the next few years.

The Association to Advance Collegiate Schools of Business is known as the world’s highest standards of excellence in business education. AACSB is highly sought after by students and employers. It connects business educators with business leaders who share the dedication to advance business education and global prosperity.

The Assistant Professor of Marketing, Dr. Phillip Frank, shared what this accreditation means for the University and its students pursuing the business profession.

“To have that here at Missouri Western really speaks to the quality of education in the business school the students will receive. It is a culmination of a lot of efforts from staff, faculty, administration and students,” Dr. Frank said.

He went on to explain the premise behind the AACSB and what it means for students.

“The overarching premise for AACSB is a continuous improvement, we are constantly looking at our curriculum and how we administer our educational deliverables to our students. We make sure our students are as in line as they can be to achieve the careers that they seek after graduation and have the skill sets to be the best employees.”

Frank explained the importance of faculty members collectively looking at data points, compiled data and student feedback from standardized tests to assess learning outcomes and areas of improvement to further set students up for success.

"That’s one of the ways that students are providing input. It is those tasks that our faculty assigns to the students in the classroom that are directly tied to the AACSB accreditation process”. Said Frank.

When asked how the accreditation was achieved, Dr. Frank elaborated on the commitment and drive from administration and faculty in the Craig School of Business as well as several student organizations that also provide insights.

“There’s multiple avenues that we listen to to make sure we have heard the students and ensure their representation in this process,” said Frank.

Student organizations include: Alpha Kappa Psi, Honor’s Society, Beta Gamma Sigma, Accounting Club, Dean’s Council of Students and the collegiate chapter of Future Business Leaders of America, Phi Beta Lambda.

Frank also shared that business partners of Craig School of Business include Altec, Boehringer Ingelheim and an Executive Advisory Council regarding nonprofit education.

Meetings with business partners typically take place two to three times a semester.

“In those settings, we have the opportunity for faculty to really pick their brains and ask them what they need and what they see in the marketplace. We have open conversations with those business and community partners about how we can best provide what our students need to make them successful once they graduate,” Frank said.

Frank hopes that this accreditation will continue to receive recognition, allow students to take pride and serve as a reminder of faculty commitment to student success.

“We hear your voice, and we are so proud of what you are accomplishing every single day. This can hopefully serve to remind students that each time you see this, it is the faculty and staff commitment to continuously improve and provide the best educational experience that we can for you as a student here at Missouri Western.”