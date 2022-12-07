Each semester, Missouri Western invites students, faculty and staff to nominate an advisor they believe has gone above and beyond for the Advisor Shout-Out Awards. This semester, the two award recipients were Casey Bell in the business department and Dr. Julie Baldwin in the nursing department.

Both advisors are instructors in their respective fields and have been at Missouri Western for over 30 years combined.

Casey Bell was born and raised in St. Joseph and received his bachelor’s degree from Missouri Western. Bell started working at Missouri Western 17 years ago and became a full-time instructor three years ago. Bell also shared that he had only begun advising last year, so he was delightfully surprised to learn that he was a recipient of this award.

“I was shocked and honored,” Bell said. “I thought it was very nice of the students that I advise that nominated me for this. I feel like I really do put out that extra effort for the students and I’m glad they noticed that.”

Bell is currently working towards his doctorate, but in his limited free time, he enjoys watching sports and spending time with his family.

Julie Baldwin grew up in the St. Joseph area but moved to California where she attended California State University - Fullerton. Baldwin has been at Missouri Western for over 15 years. Baldwin was incredibly touched to have won this award.

"They [students] took their time out of their busy schedules to say some things about their experience with me as a professor and advisor, and I can’t even tell you how heartwarming it is," Baldwin said.

Baldwin enjoys spending time with her animals and reading.

The recipients of the Advisor Shout-Out Award this semester showed genuine compassion for students and have gone above and beyond as advisors at Missouri Western.