As the new head of Diversity and Inclusion here at Missouri Western, Leslie Stone has big plans to better unite the student body.

Two years before coming to Missouri Western, Stone was a Social Justice and Outreach Director for the Young Women's Christian Association (Y.W.C.A.), where she was in charge of three main projects.

The first of the three projects were Dave's Commitment to Eliminate Racism Breakfast. Held in September to present non-traditional students with scholarships from the Missouri Western Foundation.

The second project involved nominating two members of the community that have shown outstanding efforts in eliminating racism and rewarding them for their efforts.

For her third main project, Stone oversaw the Stand Against Racism Event, usually held in April at the Y.W.C.A. At the event members and allied partners were asked to come together and renew their commitment to standing against racism.

Stone was once a student and graduated from Missouri Western in 1985. There was a bigger divide of races between the students back then and some say that there is still a divide between students.

“I think there is still some division,” Stone said. “We’re going to be working on that though.”

The National Association for the Advancement of Colored People (NAACP) chapter on campus often goes to the community NAACP and being a member herself, Stone would often see what they were doing to try to help their fellow students.

“I want to grow as a diversity and equity inclusion leader,” Stone stated. “I thought that they were just a phenomenal group of young adults, and I was impressed by how passionate they were about the work they were doing.”

Stone has only been on campus for 17 days so her biggest struggle right now is planning. With so much that she wants to do, she must plan ahead exactly how she is going to do everything and with whom.

Within her short time here at Missouri Western, Stone has scheduled a guest speaker by the name of Mr. Gary Wilkinson, who is a community member. Wilkinson is part of the Black Archives and is very knowledgeable about St. Joseph Black History. He will be here during lunch on Feb. 23 in Fulkerson.

Stone does plan to work closely with the Griffon Pride Alliance, the Interfaith Group, the ROTC, the Latinx group, and many other organizations here on campus. She also works with other groups such as Interserve, The Human Rights Commission and the NAACP.

“I’m excited to work closely with each group, figuring out ways for how we can be more diverse in our groups,” Stone said. “Bringing more awareness to the campus and to the community about diversity equity inclusion.”

Stone has many plans and hopes for a great future with the students of Missouri Western.

“Be intentional with your passions. If diversity, equity and inclusion are a passion, be intentional about the activities that you attend and the service to the community that you do.” Stone said. “This is the student's campus and I want every student here to be successful and productive citizens. Not only in their own communities but in this community as well.”