The Communication Department of Missouri Western State recently selected Dr. Michael Charlton to lead the Communications Department. In addition, the department also received Dr. Stacia Bensyl as the director of developmental writing and placement, as well as two new instructors.

The new, full-time English composition instructors will be joining Missouri Western in the fall. Jennifer Jackson is a former Missouri Western instructor returning to the University. Brandon Herring is a Missouri Western graduate who is returning to MWSU from his work with community colleges in the Kansas City area.

Dr. Charlton is the incoming chair of the Communication Department and will take over full duties for the position in the summer of 2022. Charlton shared that they have several faculty members that have been contributing to the department.

“We also have a number of great adjunct and part-time faculty who help us with composition, communication and journalism,” Charlton explained. “We were also lucky enough to welcome back Deb Treat who used to be the administrative assistant for the English and Modern Languages department and is now serving Communication in that capacity.”

Before being chair, Dr. Charlton worked at Missouri Western for 13 years as an English and Technical Communications professor. He went on to explain the goals he would like to accomplish as the new chair.

“My goal is to raise the profile of the Communication Department and bring in students as majors for our degree, bring in new students as minors for our minor options, promote our large number of new General Studies courses including photography, communication, technical communication, literature and creative writing courses and make people know about the good work done in Griffon Media.”

Dr. Stacia Bensyl was recently chosen to be the director of developmental writing and composition. Before this position, she worked at MWSU for 30 years as an English professor. Bensyl explained how she plans to look for new ways to deliver older class models that may not work with recent departmental changes.

“I'm going to be looking at how we are going to deliver English 100 under our new configuration and department. There are fewer people in the department and there are wonderful things that we have done traditionally.” Dr. Bensyl said. “Since recent changes, there are some things that we can do the way we used to but we will work with what we have.”

With the work of all the new Communication Department members, students are looking forwards to the new opportunities that may open and how the department will continue to remain hands-on. Among these students is Kari Ham, a sophomore majoring in convergent journalism. Ham shared her experiences with the communications department so far.

“I enjoy how hands-on Missouri Western is with their communication students,” Ham said. “I think with fewer professors, we are able to get more individualized assistance.”