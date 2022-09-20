Events on campus are in full swing, and creating structure and planning within these events can be a struggle. To keep organization within the campus events, clubs and organizations, the Student Government Association created Max Engage.

Dr. Brett Bruner, Assistant Vice President and Dean of Students, shared the answer to what many students on campus are wondering: What is Max Engage?

“Max Engage is our student involvement platform,” Bruner stated. “It’s the one centralized space where all students, faculty, and staff can find every student organization.They can find events that are happening all across campus.”

With Max Engage available, it will allow hosts to plan their events accordingly and get the word out to a larger audience as opposed to putting postings on hallway walls.

Josh Clary, the student development director, spoke about how convenient Max Engage is for organizations and groups on campus to use.

“Instead of typing to find different forms on different portions of the website, they can go to Max Engage for every single form altogether,” Clary stated. “It also lets students fill out an event form that is a better format than we previously had set up. The new event form automatically generates it as an event on Max Engage and students can see all of the upcoming events that are happening on campus.”

Clary added that there is another feature students will find valuable.

“The capability of accessing and obtaining a co curricular transcript, so that you can track your collegiate involvement,” Clary said.

Nathan Scott, the student body president, shared how to access the new Max Engage platform and how students and faculty can implement it in their everyday lives.

“You can go to Griffon Max Engage, and that will pull you up into the web portal where you’re able to do all types of stuff,” Scott said. “The app is launching at the end of this month, September 30. It will become an app that you can download on your phone.”

Max Engage has been in the works for over a year, and the Student Government Association invested $50,000 to acquire a three-year contract with the platform. After such a long development period, the time has finally come, and students, faculty and staff couldn’t be more excited.