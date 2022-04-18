Phi Beta Lambda students represented Missouri Western State University at the State Leadership Conference on April 9, 2022, in Springfield, Miss. Blake Goforth, Emily Punzo, Seth Hogue and Madi Taylor competed in multiple events that implemented entrepreneurship, accounting and business ethic skills.

The State Leadership Conference is a state championship for future business leaders and members of the business industry. With over 75 competitive business events, PBL members in attendance pick and choose what they wanted to attend. The top winners in these competitions qualified to advance to nationals where they will compete against the best student business leaders in the world.

The students in PBL are now moving on to the national level of events being held in June. They also ran for state offices. Seth Hogue is the current PBL president and, after running for a second term, was named president again.

Blake Goforth ran for parliamentary and, while attending the conference, found out he is now State Parliamentarian. Goforth is looking forward to planning and attending future events for PBL members in the Missouri area.

“It was a great experience to get to go to this conference and I am excited to attend again next year.”

Goforth was not alone in taking a new position in the organization as Madi Taylor was named the State Vice President of Membership. Taylor shared that she always enjoys the chance to judge events and that her highlight of the conference was the election process.

“My favorite part would have to be judging for Future Business Leaders of America events,” Taylor said. “Specifically for the PBL state conference, I think my favorite part was when I was inducted into a state office!"

The rest of the weekend for the students consisted of networking, recruiting for Missouri Western and judging events.

Emily Punzo enjoyed getting to know all of the members in attendance and forming connections with people from all over Missouri.

“I love PBL because I get to connect with other students and make connections that will help me throughout my entire life professionally, personally and educationally. I encourage anybody who might be interested to come check us out even if you are not a business major.”

PBL is looking for new members, and anyone interested can join. You then have the option to go and compete in state conferences or to attend to watch and experience the events. You can contact Pam Klaus for more information via email at pklaus@missouriwestern.edu.