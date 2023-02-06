This summer, construction on a new student lounge will begin in Potter Hall. The new lounge will be in Potter 104, the former ceramics room, and hopefully be completed as early as next fall.

The new lounge will feature a communal computer lab for all students to use.

Other additions during construction include a screening room for cinema classes, two new graphic design labs and removing the stadium steps from the music rooms.

There is currently a temporary lounge set up in Potter 205, in place of the unused drawing room.

Abigail Giles was the student who emailed Dr. DeBrincat, Chair for the School of Fine Arts, and expressed interest in setting up a temporary lounge due to construction on the new lounge being delayed.

“We still wanted a place to get together…because a lot of us spend most of our day here so I asked him if there's any way we could find some compromise or space to use.” Giles said.

After the space was approved, Giles helped reach out to other students who might be able to donate to the lounge.

The lounge is funded by students, for students. All furniture and appliances have been donated by students.

Water bottles and food are available. A microwave is also available for students to use.

“It's all student funded,” Giles said, “We have one person that goes out to buy snacks. So it'd be nice not to have to do that anymore.”

Giles also commented on the surprising success of the temporary lounge.

“I think it was a lot more successful than I even thought it would be. I thought maybe five or six people would use it.” Giles said.

Dr. DeBrincat also shared his thoughts on the temporary lounge.

“What I really like about what they've set up in this temporary space is it’s for all three of the programs in Potter Hall, art, cinema and music.” DeBrincat said.

When DeBrincat was an undergraduate, he found a sense of community in his department’s lounge. This experience is why he feels that the temporary lounge and the future new lounge are important additions to the campus.

“I thought it would just be a space where I can do homework, but it was actually the place where I met my lifelong friends,” DeBrincat said, “I would love for our students here to have the same experience.”

DeBrincat also said that the new lounge will hopefully bring more students together.

“I really like about the uniqueness of Potter Hall, which is dedicated entirely to the arts, is that they shouldn't be performing and producing separate from each other,” DeBrincat said, “Music and cinema and art, all interweave.”

Ashton Dunkle, a Graphic Design major, often goes to the temporary lounge to warm her coffee.

“I like that it's really mismatched and how it's all student done. It just fits really well with the rest of the vibes of Potter.” Dunkle said.

“I think it should have like a cafe, a small cafe,” Dunkle said, “Not another Starbucks, but another area where we where we could, like, have food that we don't have to like bring or cook ourselves.”

Until the new lounge is open, students are welcome to visit the temporary lounge to unwind, do homework and connect with others.