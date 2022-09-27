This fall semester, Missouri Western welcomes a “new” staff member: Tina Washburn. Washburn had previously worked at Missouri Western, and now she returns as the director of global engagement.

Washburn is from Eagleville, Missouri, and attended college at Graceland University in Des Moines, Iowa. Washburn has been working in Global Engagement for over 30 years and is very excited to return to Missouri Western as the director of global engagement.

Washburn shared how the office of global engagement supports international members of the Missouri Western community.

“The office of global engagement offers accessible resources for the international community, students, faculty and staff,” Washburn said. “And we’re really here to make sure that our Griffons are successful.”

Washburn previously worked at Missouri Western for 11 years. She then spent 25 years at Graceland University as the director of international recruitment and associate dean of admissions. In her time at Graceland, Washburn recruited students internationally, spending long periods away from her home and her family.

Washburn shares a passion for global engagement, as illustrated by her peer, Jamie Sweiger, the assistant director of admissions at Missouri Western.

“I love working with Tina,” Sweiger said. “She has a passion for students, especially international students. … She truly values international students and what they can bring to our campus.”

Dr. Melissa Mace is the vice president of student affairs and enrollment management at Missouri Western. Mace had only good things to say about Washburn’s return to the school.

“It has been fantastic having Tina in the role of director of global engagement,” Mace said. “She has brought back an enthusiasm for global engagement and international students services that we’ve been missing.”

Washburn expressed passion for global engagement and helping international students navigate their education and the American cultural experience.

Sweiger believes Washburn is thriving in her new position and has already been hard at work for this school year.

“It’s almost like she wasn’t gone,” Sweiger said. “... She had to jump into a lot of things and a lot of changes that were happening, and it was amazing. She just jumped in like a champ and was able to take off with a lot of things. … She has the knowledge, the background, and she just really thrives and does well with it.”

When asked what drew her to this position, Washburn shared a very heartwarming response.

“My love for Missouri Western,” Washburn said. “And I have had a wonderful experience working with international students in the past. This is my dream job.”

When asked how she sees the future of global engagement with Washburn as the director, Mace expressed her confidence in Washburn.

“One of our goals is to grow the international student population, and I see Ms. Washburn doing that very well,” Mace said. “I think her years of experience are going to help us with that particular goal. I think that her understanding of international student issues will really support our international students here on campus.”

Washburn has been described by her peers as passionate and student-oriented, making her the perfect addition to Missouri Western as the new director of global engagement.