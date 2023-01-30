Here at Missouri Western, the arts of design excel with great professors that show students the way in the art industry. Professor Teresa Harris is among one of those individuals and not only does she teach but she thrives in her artistry.

Harris is the director of the graphic design program at Missouri Western. Harris teaches several graphic design classes but also teaches typography and internships. Before teaching, Harris was a paper maker for 6 years. She incorporates intricate paper pieces into most of her artwork today.

“I use design elements so everything is designed with a sense of a spatial relationship to one another,” Harris said. “I write the story on paper and then I wrap it so people really can’t read it but sometimes can see some of the words and get the jist of the story. I want the viewer to look at it, experience it and get their own interpretation. You create work of things that are important to you.”

Harris is known for captivating storytelling in her work and showcasing the importance in her life.

One series of her work in particular called Life in Lineage portrays her family and things that happened in her life. Everything in it tells a story of her life in an abstract way with different details such as paper, wood, wax and thread.

Another series called Bindings is all about books and history. They are abstract pieces that tell a story of incoherence to Harris' feelings about books and knowledge. All of her work can be found at teresajharris.com and is also featured around several different locations across the country.

When it comes to her artistry and teaching, she keeps the two different from each other. Advanced design student, Alexa Davis, is a Graphic Design major with Harris as an advisor as well as professor.

“She is one of my favorite professors and I feel like what has helped me a lot is that she gives direction to help you along the way,” Davis said. “She is critically supportive and gives good advice but it's not so much that she’s manipulating it, it's still your work and it has helped me learn a lot through the process.”

Another student who is also in her advanced class and starting her senior year is Jessica Jordan.

Jordan is a graphic design major who has 3 classes with Harris.

“She is really creative and I think that's what's most inspiring about her,” Jordan said. “It can be really easy to get stuck on an idea and she always has ways to help us get over the problem and find a new way to make it different.”

Harris showed many pieces that aren’t just her work but what her students have created over the years. Her students are currently working on a project related to what symbolic pieces mean to them. Students get to choose a bottle of their choice and make a series of designs for that bottle.

Griffons, if you are interested in graphic design or fine arts and want to see what the program offers check out some of Harris’ work and get inspired to create or design.