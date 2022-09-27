After roughly a year and a half in the works, Missouri Western has recently built the respiratory wing in Murphy Hall. Nonstop planning and construction are finally done and dusted to be in full use for students and faculty on campus.

Program Director David Northrop offered insight on what the respiratory wing is.

“The lab is a fully integrated simulation lab,” Northrop said. “What this allows the respiratory therapy students to do is have hands-on patient experience before you take care of real patients. So we will put the student into life-saving scenarios and run them through these scenarios before they even have to save the life of a real person.”

Northrop included how lifelike the simulation lab is.

“This lab specifically has high fidelity mannequins that are amazing,” Northrop said. “They can look at you and talk to you, they have a pulse, they can breathe. … These mannequins are able to mimic COVID symptoms. When we’re mechanically ventilating – meaning we’re breathing for the patient – the student will experience exactly the lung compliance and the resistance that the disease challenges.”

This kind of in-lab experience will assist students greatly and better prepare them for patients.

Sarah McDaris, the director of clinical education, shared how much the wing will aid students.

“Just physically that we have our little wing is going to be so beneficial to our students and the fact that in our lecture class, we’re able to incorporate the lab into our lectures so it’s not just you know, sitting in a classroom listening to lecture,” McDaris said. “We can bring the things from the lab into our classroom and pop into the lab during lecture for what we are teaching.”

This new respiratory wing will also allow the program to expand. Northrop explained how critical this is.

“As all healthcare evolves, all programs need to continue to improve and evolve,” Northrop said. “Hospitals are working and hurting for amazing people to work to save lives, so we owe a duty to health care to expand our program.”

The new wing will allow students to gain the experience that hospitals require. Northrop spoke about a recent clinical orientation the students experienced and shared how successful the event was.

“Our first clinical orientation was Tuesday, and within a couple of hours of walking into the hospital, the hospital was already talking to our students about jobs and working there,” Northrop said.

McDaris also mentioned that students of all different academic backgrounds utilize the wing.

“For PT students, for social work students, and for all the students that are in the building are able to utilize and come together and study and do projects,” McDaris said. “We absolutely are up to its fullest function right now.”

The respiratory wing is in full swing, and faculty and students are taking advantage of its great potential.