Recently, students at Missouri Western and the community of Saint Joseph have been affected by the rising gas prices. Gas prices have been higher over the past few months, creating financial pain at gas pumps for many students and members of the community.

These changes have had students wondering and debating the cause and solution to this problem, as well as when they might see a bit of relief.

For many Missouri Western students, they can go to and from class completely on foot thanks to living in the dormitories but for the commuters, the price of gas has had a much more immediate effect. Among these students is Briana Johnson, who is a part-time student that visits campus twice a week but due to recent gas prices, filling her gas tank has become an issue.

“It's starting to come to a point I don't even fill up my tank to full because I simply can't afford that.”

Not alone in her struggles, some students living in off-campus apartments have begun to notice the change as they have to rethink their budget plans. According to an estimate from Phillips 66, a typical local saint Joseph family may incur additional costs of $2,000 this year simply due to the higher costs of gas.

Among the students facing this challenge is Amyah Beard, who currently lives in an off-campus apartment. He shared his difficulties in balancing a tighter budget due to the rising prices.

“Living off-campus in my apartment is becoming troublesome due to putting $30 more dollars in my tank that's realistically taking 30 dollars worth of groceries away.”

According to a statement from QuikTrip, today's gas prices reaching new peaks have their root in the Covid-19 pandemic, with the Russian war on Ukraine pushing prices higher in recent weeks.

Travis Law, a student majoring in business and administration, shared that due to several economic factors, as mentioned by QuikTrip, a change in prices was inevitable. He stated that “the overall aspect is that supply and demand have changed.”

Johnson remarked that the timing of the gas problem is not ideal for students either but that there are on-campus resources to help remedy some of the problems it may bring.

“With everything happening around us it's becoming a little bit more difficult to juggle especially being college students preparing for finals, luckily being on campus and taking advantage of campus resources like the campus cupboard can help out in times like these.”