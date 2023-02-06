On Feb. 2, Missouri Western’s communication department hosted a tour for students from Rosedale Middle School. Rosedale Middle School is located in Kansas City, Kansas. Students got to learn about different aspects of journalism and see the campus.

Upon their arrival, Griffons worked together to plan an experience these kids could not forget. Volunteers took the time to show Rosedale students the history and experience of journalism at Missouri Western. This took place in the Leah Spratt Building and in the T.V. studio located in Hernes. The students broke into groups of four led by two Missouri Western students.

Rosedale students and teachers were shown the history, news room, design lesson, T.V studio and even did a scavenger hunt.

Elizabeth Oxendale, an English teacher at Rosedale Middle School, was with her students when she got to experience the production of the studio room.

“We chose Missouri Western specifically for the communications and journalism program since writing is one of our focuses,” Oxendale said. “Also, just to give them perspective of what a college is like.”

Oxendale got to read the teleprompter featured in the T.V. room while one of her middle school students orchestrated the teleprompter. The students not only got hands-on experience, but also heard from students in the department.

“It’s always really nice to be with students outside of school and just gives a little bit of a different perspective of both students and teachers.” Oxendale said. “I enjoyed the T.V. experience and it's just a joy to see students experiencing a completely different environment than their own and seeing some of them see themselves in this situation.”

Not only was this a fun experience for the Rosedale students, but also an opportunity for students on campus to showcase what they’ve learned and what it's like to be enrolled in the department.

There were about twelve students that volunteered to help with this event and all played a role. Dr. Jennifer Jackson and Dr. James Carviou also played a major role in planning this event and gave a fun branding and design lesson.

Katrina Zuelke, a senior here at Missouri Western, was there to help with the tour. Zuelke is a Convergent Journalism and Public Relations major.

“I decided to help with the field trip today because I really wanted to share what our department has to offer and all the different aspects of it.” Zuelke said. “We offer a ton and got to see the different aspects.

She continued, “We visited the Walter Cronkite museum, we looked at design fails which was a really interesting presentation done by Dr. Jackson. We played with indesign and we saw the newsroom.”

Another student that volunteered for the event was Faith Perkins who is also a convergent journalism major.

“My favorite part about today was going to the newsroom with Gary, Harry and Kenan. They did the best hands-on activity and the kids seemed more in tune with that exercise than they did the others.” Perkins said. “I think it’s important we get more students involved. I think we have a small department and it is harder for us to recruit for our department specifically.”

This event was a great opportunity for all involved and sets up the young generation for success. The department not only showcased everything offered within the program but gave insight to Rosedale students on campus life here at Missouri Western.