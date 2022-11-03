The Student Government Association (SGA) is a student-led organization at Missouri Western. There are many different factors that play into the SGA staff. Students can choose from various office positions and can hold a government position, starting around the end of April to the following spring. There was a recent SGA senate meeting that covered many different important issues with Missouri Western.

Nathan Scott, the president of the SGA, commented on the success of the meeting.

“The meeting was great,” Scott said. “We talked about issues important to the students of MWSU.”

Farisha Radzi is a student at Missouri Western and is the director of student involvement. She helps manage all the student organizations and works to assist students with new clubs and ideas.

During this past senate meeting, there were various discussions about new organizations coming onto campus and other critical topics to discuss at the university.

“We just appointed a few people in as a part of senate and we talked about a little bit about homecoming on how Josh Clary did such awesome events this year, and to the homecoming directors, and then we also had a little thank you to George Hudson that recently left a position of director for diversity inclusion," Radzi said.

Razdi went on to explain what else was discussed at the meeting.

“Then for this week's agenda, we have four new clubs that just started which are investment club, Dungeons and Dragons club, Legal Studies Association, and the crochet club," Razdi said. "And then we also have a little thank you to Steven Cur for all his hard work here.”

Senate meetings are open to all students and faculty to attend. Marian Montiel is a student at Missouri Western and the SGA chief of staff. She oversees the office positions in the SGA. Montiel explained how a typical SGA meeting runs.

“Normally we wait for all of our senators and everyone to arrive so we can meet quorum," Montiel said. "We do need to meet a certain number of people so that we can appoint certain things to people. When we actually do meet the number of senators, we just review in case of anything. So after that, we go with reports from those of us who are a part of the executive teams of SGA."

Montiel explained the different divisions within the SGA.

“So we are part of the main things, actually the student government and then we have the residential halls association," Montiel said. "So our HA we have updates from them on what's going on in residential halls. Then we have GAP which is also doing activities on campus. Then after that, we also have committees so we have our health and safety committees that do deal with any situations.”

The SGA meetings occur every two weeks and are open for students to attend. Anyone who is interested in joining the SGA can go to the Student Government Association webpage for more information. The SGA can be beneficial in many ways, and participating teaches valuable leadership skills. You can do a lot of things and participate in a lot of committees while in SGA.