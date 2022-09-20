The 2022-23 school year is up and running at Missouri Western, and the Student Government Association (SGA) met on Monday, September 12, to discuss the upcoming semester.

The SGA is a vital part of the Missouri Western student body. The SGA is student-led and aims to make Missouri Western a supportive academic community for everyone.

The Campus Cupboard was a topic of discussion at the meeting. Since school began in August, the Campus Cupboard has given out over 580 pounds of food. More students are utilizing this resource, and there is a higher demand for food.

In response, SGA President Nathan Scott shared his thoughts on the meaning behind this.

“The point we’re at is we’re seeing that this is a major success. We’re able to reach more students than ever before that have basic needs that are not being met, and I think it’s vitally important to find ways to step up to the plate.”

SGA members brainstormed ideas to increase donations to the Campus Cupboard. From competitions to asking students and staff to donate, SGA members came up with many ideas to make students want to contribute to the Campus Cupboard.

Another topic discussed was the multitude of events happening at the university over the next month. From September 15 to October 15, the Association of Latin American Students will host several events to celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month.

September is also National Hunger Action Month for Feeding America. Friday, September 23 is Hunger Action Day, and the SGA encourages students to wear orange to bring attention to hunger in America.

Finally, September is also National Recovery Month. SGA will operate a free lunch on Friday, September 23, for those interested in becoming a recovery outlet.

After tense discussions about campus safety, SGA President Nathan Scott applauded the students involved for their meaningful conversations about improving campus and making students feel safe and comfortable.

“I am very pleased with the discussions that we had on real student issues, … and I want to thank all of you for actually caring about student issues and talking about them and vocalizing them,” Scott said. “I think that's the first step, and the most incredible step that we can take is talking about it.”

The SGA discussed elections at the meeting on Monday. General Elections are rapidly approaching for SGA positions. Those interested in becoming a senator can email lbloodgood@missouriwestern.edu.