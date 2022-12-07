The SGA is a critical organization on the Missouri Western campus that serves as the voice of the student body. This fall semester, the group has accomplished outstanding achievements both within the association and across campus.

This semester marked the rollout of Griffon Activities Programming (GAP), the Residence Hall Association (RHA) and MaxEngage. Nathan Scott, the president of the SGA, spoke about the success of GAP in particular.

"Griffon Activities Programming, who has been able to connect with, I believe the number is over 1,000 individual students within this first semester through all our different events that we're doing, and the successes and with that comes a sense of belongingness to the Griffon community,” Scott said. “And I think that's something that's important, is that our students feel like they have a home here and that they can connect and they can have a community."

GAP hosted several events throughout the semester with high attendance rates and highly positive feedback from students and faculty. The program has many more plans in the works.

As for the RHA, the SGA expressed their excitement about Missouri Western’s involvement. Lauren Bloodgood, the vice president of the SGA, explained how the RHA benefits students.

"It's a great place to make change, so that they have a place to talk and be like, 'Hey, we are having this problem,' and then they have people to directly communicate to like Res Hall directors,” Bloodgood said.

MaxEngage is an SGA-funded platform for students, staff and faculty to find out what events are occurring at Missouri Western. Many students have spoken about how much easier it is to have a schedule of events all in one place. For Bloodgood, a personal connection makes the platform even more exciting.

"I started that last year as the director of student involvement … so seeing it play out has been amazing,” Bloodgood said. “I love all the functions that it has. I think it's been really useful for students as well as faculty and staff."

Emma Donaldson, the director of external relations for the SGA, also praised MaxEngage.

"That [MaxEngage] made connecting with RSOs [Registered Student Organizations] easier,” Donaldson said. “It makes finding out what's happening on campus … so much easier, and I think that would be like one of the biggest, most significant and one of the coolest things we've done."

The SGA hosted several successful events throughout the semester, but one that stood out was the food drive. The food went into the Campus Cupboard, a resource for students who need food. Donaldson spoke about how well the event went.

"The campus cupboard – if you go into it at any single given moment in time, it's nearly empty, just because students need it,” Donaldson said. “That food drive, I think, really helped and was great for students."

Donaldson also praised Caitlyn Thompson, the director of Griffs Give Back and Service, for her hard work on the Day of Service earlier in the semester, and Farisha Radzi, the director of student involvement, for her dedication to getting RSOs more involved on campus.

The SGA has seen massive growth in the past several semesters. Scott explained the change he has seen during his time in office.

"It's a lot bigger of an organization than it's ever been,” Scott said. “I know from a presidential standpoint, this is my third term, and every year has felt different than the last because we're building on the successes of the previous year."

Scott spoke about how when he first came into office, the SGA only had seven to eight student employees, but this semester, 21 students are involved in the SGA.

Scott also expressed his pride in the organization for thriving in difficult times. He explained how the SGA worked through the past few years and the accomplishments they made, such as updating the student union lobby and building the Esports arena.

"While the world thinks that Missouri Western is regressing, we were trying to make strategic investments to not just preserve what we have, but make it better than ever before,” Scott said. “… And so I would say that's something I'm the most proud of, is what we've been able to do in a period of troubling times."

The SGA encourages students to get involved wherever they can, whether it be by joining the SGA Senate or even simply attending the Senate meetings.

Scott spoke about what the SGA achieved this semester as a whole.

"Overall, I would say that the success is just getting more out there, supporting the students more and trying to do the best we can to serve the students,” Scott said.