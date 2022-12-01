On Wednesday, Nov. 16, the St. Joseph Chamber of Commerce and the Missouri Western Craig School of Business Center for Entrepreneurship held the Small Business Summit, presented by Family Investment Center and SJC Marketing, in Fulkerson Hall at Missouri Western. At the event, several speakers shared their stories of creating and running a small business. There were also four breakout sessions in order to help attendees further their knowledge of running a business.

The event began at 8am with A Cup of Joe, a weekly event hosted by the Missouri Western Center for Entrepreneurship, St. Joseph Chamber of Commerce, Commerce Bank, HNB Bank, Benefits by Design Insurance, and St. Joseph Visitors Bureau in which small business owners present and talk about their business. The two presentations this week were from Kelly Dahl of Mama Mystery and Glenn Wall of Wall-Tek Outdoors.

Dahl shared what it was like to host a true crime podcast alongside her husband, Austin, who has no knowledge of true crime whatsoever. The dynamic the two share on the podcast is what has led to it becoming one of the fastest growing true crime podcasts on Apple and Spotify. Dahl shared tips for people wanting to get into creating podcasts, telling attendees about different monetization services and how to make your podcast stand out.

Wall talked about how he created his company, Wall-Tek Outdoors, in order to assist hunters. Wall, himself, is a hunter, and created a company that is designed to make hunting easier. They currently have a Phantom Scent Dispenser, and are coming out with a Steady View Mount.

The breakout sessions for the attendees were hosted by Isaac Collins, Dr. Kelly Henry, Lindsay Palmer, and Dr. Pari Kianian.

Dr. Kelly Henry spoke on managing compassion fatigue and burnout. Dr. Henry shared what she spoke about in her breakout session.

“We explored how group dynamics can create energy drains that lead to compassion fatigue and burnout, and strategies for managing them more effectively.”

Lindsay Palmer spoke on marketing to people with disabilities. When asked how she felt the session went, Palmer was very positive.

“We had a pretty small group in the breakout session, but I think it was generally well-received,” Palmer said. “I tried to make it an inviting environment for discussion, since I think this topic can be intimidating for people.”

At the luncheon for the event, keynote speaker Cam F. Awesome shared his story and how he is able to stay motivated and further expand his business of motivational speaking. Awesome was a professional boxer for many years and learned a lot that he can apply to his professional life.

“I joke and say ‘I didn’t know what hard work was until I was punched in the face for not working hard enough,’” Awesome shared. “It taught me even when I think I’m working hard, there’s someone who might be working harder, so I can always give a little more. And I’ve taken the effort I put into boxing and I put that into speaking, and now I’m watching my career flourish.”

The Small Business Summit was a well-put-together event that provided insight into how to successfully run a business. Attendees left knowing more about entrepreneurship, and feeling lighthearted after hearing from Awesome’s amusing and insightful presentation.