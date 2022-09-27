Derek Evans, a faithful Missouri Western employee of 9 years, has taken on the role as the newest interim director of student success and academic advising.

“I’ve been employed as a full-time employee since December 2012, so I am approaching 10 years,” Evans said. “I actually started that fall of 2012 as an adjunct university one-on-one instructor. This was way back when I was three credit hour University 101 sections, so that was basically my job that summer and then kind of fell into just being an academic advisor in the office.”

Evans' job as interim director differs from being solely an academic advisor. While the director and advisors are equally as vital, the director oversees everything happening throughout the office.

When asked to describe his transition into the new role, Evans explained the increase in responsibilities he has seen.

“I think the biggest difference is, I mean, I still do advising with a smaller number of students, but there’s so much more,” Evans said. “It’s a director's role, so I supervise the other advisors in my office, I oversee in some ways advising across campus, and work pretty closely with department chairs. I wear a lot of hats.”

Evans also spoke about how unexpected the scope of the position was.

“I had no idea when I stepped into this role, even though I’d worked with my previous supervisor for almost more than nine years, how much of a big picture overview this particular role is.”

Missouri Western's academic advising office has experienced a 0% turnover in the past nine years. No one left, no one switched positions, and no one retired. In April of 2022, this changed. With three employees retiring, new hires onboarding, and several people swapping positions, the entire office has an all-new team.

Although the advising office has seen so much change within the past few months, Evans talked about what he hopes to bring to the office and Missouri Western.

“I’ve been here quite awhile and I want to bring a new spin to some things, make some things more efficient, get rid of some redundancies, change some things, new ideas, surrounded by a team of new folks,” Evans said. “I think … Missouri Western has faced struggles in the last couple of years, I think we are on the precipice of something big potentially. It’s good to be a part of that.”

Evans is not the only person excited to tackle this semester in a new position. Shelly Lundy, one of Missouri Western's new academic advisors, looks forward to working with the new office team. She spoke about how the transition has been for the staff.

“It’s been good,” Lundy said. “We’ve all worked together, and although it's challenging, it’s fun to have challenges and new things. I feel it has been positive.”

Academic Advisor Evan Banks is new to the advising office but is excited to be in his position. He spoke about his confidence in Evans.

“I made a personal decision that if this position ended up being appropriate for me and for the administration, that I would take it,” Evans said. “Knowing Derek was going to be my supervisor made this decision a no brainer. Derek has made it so that a department that was already very close and worked well together, transferred to the new people stepping into these positions.”

Banks went on to praise the staff within the advising department.

“I knew that this advising department was tight, that they loved each other, that they all care, and that they all worked closely,” Banks said. “And from what I can tell in the two months I’ve been serving in this position, is that that has continued, and it’s clear that a lot of that camaraderie and rapport is facilitated and nurtured by Derek’s leadership.”

Banks explained what makes Evans such a fantastic leader.

“Derek does not have to be interested in what you’re interested in in order to be effective at helping you find more of what you love, and that’s a talent,” Evans said. “His dedication to social justices, his dedication to learning, his dedication to students’ learning outcomes and goals has made it so so many Missouri Western students have been able to go above and beyond to accomplish goals that they otherwise didn’t think were possible.”