On Saturday, September 24th, 2022, the Missouri Western Department of Athletics will be hosting its annual Military Appreciation Day to honor the brave men and women who make the ultimate sacrifice for the United States.

Director of Military and Veteran Services Chelsey Clark spoke about the vitality of events that honor veterans.

“There are a lot of veterans that feel like they’re not seen and like everything they have done has gone unnoticed. So events like these are really good for them to say, ‘Hey, we see you and we appreciate you, and truly, thank you for your service.’”

The football Military Appreciation Game is just one of the many ways Missouri Western chooses to honor those who serve the country, and it may be the most attended event the school hosts. Paul Smith, the Senior Associate Athletic Director for External Relations said it best.

“It’s become a commonplace thing within intercollegiate athletics and specifically around football games because, especially when you look at the larger schools, football games are by far the most well-attended events,” Smith said. “So you know, you’ll see big division-one stadiums with 100,000 people there and it can become a pretty powerful spectacle. It’s something that, number one, helps us to connect with the community and helps us be a part of public acknowledgement of that service.”

Honoring veterans is valuable to the staff at Missouri Western and the student body. Freedom comes at a cost more immense than most can imagine.

Sophomore Olivia Horn is passionate about honoring the men and women that serve the country, as her father is a Commander in the Air Force. She believes citizens must acknowledge the sacrifice made by veterans and their families.

“He [her father] was gone a lot of my life, so it’s important to me to recognize our veterans because not everyone’s parents are gone all the time and have to just up and leave for the military,” Horn said. “It is important to honor them for the sacrifice they make because not everyone does.”

The Missouri Western Griffons will kick off at 6 PM this Saturday versus the Washburn Ichabods. On top of Military Appreciation Day, Missouri Western is hosting Family Day. There will be plenty of fun and activities for the students, staff, family and veterans of Missouri Western.

Smith offered an insider as to what to expect at halftime and expressed his excitement for the day.

“At halftime, the marching band is going to have a special military-themed show. I don't want to give away too many surprises, but we are going to take that opportunity to recognize members of all the service branches. That is going to be the main point of recognition because the marching band show is always such a visible and vital part of the game. But it’s also a combined Family Day event, too, so there’s a lot that’s going on and above all, I hope that we can expect a Griff win!”