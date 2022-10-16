Something unique about Missouri Western is that there are many ways for the campus to give back to students and the community. The canned food drive is a competition between students and faculty to see who can donate the most to the Campus Cupboard. Students and faculty can donate food or cash. At the end of the food drive, the winning team takes a trophy home.

Christina Curtin is the administrative coordinator of student affairs and hosted the canned food drive. She explained that the food donated is given out to those in need.

“The food that is collected throughout the canned food drive and all non-perishable items will be donated back to the campus cupboard, and the expired cans, which we do get some of, will be donated to Second Harvest, and they can still give them out up to a year after the expiration date on some items,” Curtin said. “The cash that is donated will be used to purchase perishable and non-perishable items as long as they're not expired.”

Cara Wyse is a junior at Missouri Western and the manager of the Campus Cupboard. She explained that the more students help, the better.

“I want students to experience that this is a community, and we can all come together to help each other out," Wyse said. "A little goes a long way, and even donating one thing can really help someone out. We don’t realize how much food we waste and if people just donate the things they don’t use or need they would be helping so many students.”

The Campus Cupboard benefits students, and sometimes it is the only source of free, healthy and nutritious food for students. Rowan McCollough is a sophomore at Missouri Western and feels that the canned food drive is vital to campus and students.

“I feel like there is a food shortage and that most people don’t get the food they need," McCollough said. "I work at InterServ Community Center and we have a food pantry just like we do at the school and anyone is welcome to come and get food. So I think that the canned food drive is amazing and that this can really help students out.”

The canned food drive is open for donations until October 27, 2022, and the winning group will be awarded a trophy on October 29. Students can donate food in the donation boxes across campus or directly to the dean of students office in Blum Union 228.