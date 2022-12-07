On Thursday, Dec. 1, Missouri Western hosted the Human Rights Fair in the Blum Student Union. During the fair, many students came together to showcase the projects they have been working on for the past month.

This was an exceptional opportunity to put their research findings and hard work on display. Each group had a different topic that they were passionate about. Sarah Brown and Maggie Robbins worked together on their project, which focused on transgender bathroom rights and the availability of hygiene products.

“We wanted to bring to light that there are so many people in the world who actually need that stuff, whether they go to a male or female bathroom,” Brown said. “Without it they feel excluded and they don’t feel like they are seen or important. It’s very sad.”

The Human Rights Fair had a variety of different topics that the onlookers could learn from. The poster board displays provided relevant information and research according to each subject. Megan Sayers and Ciarra Gillis tackled a problem that was important to them. They chose why teenagers need access to safe and legal abortion. Working together, they took a deep dive into the problems that teenagers are currently facing.

“Since the overturn of Roe vs. Wade in Missouri, it’s a full ban for abortions and that’s not even being considered with parental consent,” Sayers said.

Megan Sayers worked alongside Ciarra Gillis, who spoke about what she learned throughout the research process.

“I’m definitely learning all the new things like the mobile clinics,” Gillis said. “Their plan for mobile clinics was to come down to bordering states so people could come to illinois and have a safe abortion, but they have it where now that you have to have a mailing address or a physical address to go.”

Aiden McAree and Demetrius Chance took on the following topic: "Is success possible when the world tells you no?" The duo did an immense amount of research and provided graphs and charts to back up their research.

“We felt that when we talked about poverty and lack of education on a systemic level, we forget something like mental health and the lack of education of each student that can lead to health problems later on,” McAree said.

Demetrius discussed how they wanted to go about doing their research and why.

“When we started we asked, 'How do you have that conversation?'” Chance said. “'How can we help students start on a macro level?' These students come from backgrounds whether that's chronic illness or have low health care, so if you don’t have adequate and available resources available, then you fall into where you’re getting less resources for proper education.”

The Human Rights Fair was a fantastic opportunity to learn about topics that students feel are important to shed light on. The long hours it took to create these displays paid off, as many guests attended, and students had the opportunity to showcase their hard work.