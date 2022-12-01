Something very unique about Missouri Western is that the Northwest Regional Conservation Office happens to be located here on campus. In many ways, this is beneficial to the University as well as the Conservation office.
Most students don’t know that we have such reliable recourse on campus. Biology students can use this as an opportunity to get hands-on learning experience. Katy Stafford is a student at Missouri Western and has first-hand experience working at the Conservation office.
“So I actually interned at the Conservation office and it was super fun. It was really educational and I liked everybody that I worked with,” Stafford said. “ I just had a super great experience. I feel like I learned a lot in the short amount of time that I was there.”
This being said students can do internships, volunteer work, and get educational experiences while at the Conservation office. Dr. Mark Mills is the Head chairman of the Department of Biology and feels there are many benefits and opportunities to having the Conservation office on campus.
“The benefits may be bigger benefits for wildlife students, and biology students, but I think there are some benefits for all students, but I'll focus on the biology students. We teach classes over there, we do extensive research and we even have storage over there,” Mills said. “We have a physical presence in that building, Missouri Western does. And so our students are over there. And so they can interact with the people at MDC in a variety of ways. This semester we had in my aquatic ecology class, we had Tori Mason, who's a fisheries biologist. Come down and lecture our students about fisheries biology, and specifically what she does.”
All students and faculty at Missouri Western can have an opportunity to engage with the Conservation office. Dr. Cary Chevalier is the faculty advisor for the Wildlife society and feels that having the Conservation office brings many opportunities for the students.
“My role with the Student Chapter of The Wildlife Society (SCTWS) is Faculty Advisor. I would say the Conservation office has more of an impact on our program than the wildlife society has on it. However, because we have an SCTWS, and the MDC office is on campus, the opportunities for interaction between our SCTWS and MDC increased dramatically,” Chevalier said. “ It is easy and convenient to access the MDC professionals, and our SCTWS is easy to access by the MDC professionals. This makes it a natural relationship whereby our students acquire much Applied Learning. experience and MDC get much help with their programs and projects. ”
In more ways than one, this is an amazing resource for not just Biology students but for all students to get involved. This is a great way to get hands-on experience and many new learning opportunities. The Conservation office is located at the back entrance of campus. For more information about the Conservation office, you can contact Carry Chevalier or visit https://mdc.mo.gov.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.