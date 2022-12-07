The Career Closet on the Missouri Western campus is a hidden gem many students are unaware of. This closet is located in the Career Development Center in Blum 210 on the second floor.

The Career Development Center strives to help students by having available assistance on campus to prepare and achieve student employment and career goals. The Career Closet does exactly that.

Shelby Tyes, the administrative assistant at the Career Development Center, explained that the Career Closet is a collection of used business attire for all genders.

“We [the Career Development Center] believe that everyone should have access to professional clothing that makes them look and feel confident," Tyes said.

Students may stress or worry when it comes to apparel for interviews, presentations, and other professional events that require business attire, especially when those kinds of clothing items are not in the average college student’s tight budget. The Career Closet can put ease to those stresses by offering the availability of that kind of attire to those in need of their services.

Tyes spoke about the sorts of garments the Career Closet offers.

“The Career Closet has great quality, like new and even new items available for free," Tyes said.

However, the Career Closet is not limited to just students. The Career Closet offers its services to staff and faculty at Missouri Western State University in Saint Joseph, Missouri.

Sizes are also not limited. Tyes expanded on this.

“All sizes are available including Big & Tall and plus sizes," Tyes said. "We would love to increase our collection of those particular items, however.”

The Career Development Center is always adding and updating clothing at the Career Closet inside Blum 210. The center also welcomes and accepts all donations. Donations can be items such as pants, blazers, shirts, blouses and shoes.

The staff at the Career Development Center shares the need for shoes currently. All sizes are welcome. The Career Development Center hopes to have an increased quantity of their shoe collection by next semester so that they can offer more options to those who use the Career Closet at Missouri Western.

Many individuals may be curious whether or not the Career Closet items are for keeps, borrow or rental times. Anyone can keep all items located in the Career Closet. However, each person can choose to return the items that they used for their event if they do not wish to keep them.

The Career Closet is available to students, faculty, and staff at Missouri Western State University in St. Joseph, Missouri, Monday through Friday from 8:00 am to 4:30 pm.