The International Student Club and the Office of Global Engagement are excited to host the 2022 International Fair on Nov. 9 from 3 to 6 p.m. in the Fulkerson Center. The International Student Club invites all students, staff, and community members of St. Joseph and the Buchanan County area to participate in this experience on campus. This event will exhibit many cultures and ethnicities that the Missouri Western campus encompasses.

The students on campus spend tremendous time and effort planning for this event. They anticipate a lot of fun and exceptional food during the International Fair.

All student participants design beautiful boards that display their home culture. Students also wear clothing representing their culture and pick their favorite delicious dishes to offer those who attend. Some students will also have fun with their traditional dances at the event. It will be a beautiful fair filled with a lot of character and passion.

While participants go around the tables on display, they will have an “educational passport” to receive stamps from each place they were able to learn about.

Kendal Shank, a student at Missouri Western, is majoring in International Studies. Shank fell in love with the experience of studying abroad and does her best to share that passion with everyone she encounters.

“It’s [the International Fair] a great way of getting to know other countries without having to travel there and it’s a great way of knowing who is on your campus,” Shank said.

Tina Washburn, the director of Global Engagement at Missouri Western, shared that the students have worked hard to prepare for this, including tri-folds, foods and apparel that represents their culture.

Washburn shared that it is the biggest event of the year. They will partner with other clubs and organizations on campus, such as the SGA and Christian Challenge to ensure the most success.

Farsiha Radzi, the director of the international student club and student ambassador at Missouri Western, is also an international student on campus. She has taken the leadership role of planning and coordinating the International Fair.

Radzi explains that throughout the week, they will be making TikToks showing off their culture to count down the days until the big event.

The international students are anticipating this event to host at least 500 people this year, and there is no doubt that Missouri Western will exceed those expectations.

Enjoy the culture of Missouri Western students, the food, and the entertainment, and perhaps be inspired by the captivating stories of each of the international studies students. Check out the Max Engage website for details of the event. The fair is a fantastic opportunity to show support and interest in learning about other cultures.