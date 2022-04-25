On Tuesday, April 26, Missouri Western State University will host the annual SOAR Awards ceremony.

The event will be at 6 p.m. in the Fulkerson Center and is open to Missouri Western students and the public. The awards ceremony, which will last approximately 45 minutes, will be succeeded by a reception with refreshments.

The SOAR (Student and Organization Achievement Recognition) awards exist to bring attention to the accomplishments of the Missouri Western community. There are two categories of awards: those for individual students and those for student organizations. There are over 20 different awards that students and organizations can receive during the ceremony.

Missouri Western’s Assistant Vice President and Dean of Students, Dr. Brett Bruner, explained the selection process for the SOAR awards.

“Each award is a little bit different, but there are specific criteria that the selection committee is looking for in each award recipient,” Bruner said. “For the new Program of the Year, we’re looking for an organization that developed an innovative new program or an event that really helped benefit the campus community. The Spirit of the Griffon Award is an individual award that really recognizes an individual student who’s embodying the spirit of Missouri Western State University.”

Students and organizations qualified for the awards through a nomination process that closed at the end of March. While nominations were open, students could nominate themselves or their organizations. A selection committee then reviewed the applications and chose the winners for each category.

Griffon Esports shoutcaster Darrin Brinks was a host at last year's event. He shared his experience in 2021’s award show.

“As a former host of the SOAR awards, the ceremony is absolutely amazing,” Brinks said. “It’s nice to know that we have amazing groups and clubs that come together to create environments safe and fun for students.”

While most of the awards that students can receive during the ceremony are dedicated SOAR awards, other entities offer a few. For example, the Center for Service grants the Pat and Terri Modlin Heart for Service Award. The Alumni Association also offers several awards, such as the Graduating Senior of the Year, the International Student of the Year and the Clifford Hughes ‘55 Award.

The ceremony isn’t solely for student awards. Missouri Western will also recognize the commencement speakers and inaugurate the new Student Government officers during the event.

Bruner spoke about the way the SOAR Awards will benefit Missouri Western students.

“It’s a great opportunity [for students] to come celebrate the year and recognize themselves for their accomplishments, their organizations and their peers. It’ll be a great evening of celebration, appreciation and recognition.”