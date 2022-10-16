Homecoming week at Missouri Western is full of opportunities for student engagement on campus. In 2021, the homecoming committee collaborated with the Center for Service and the physical plant to see what needs were in demand on campus regarding landscaping. The collaboration led to the annual Campus Beautification Day event.

Kim Sigrist, director of the Center for Service, explained how the event became what it is today.

“Last year during homecoming week, one of the students who was on the homecoming planning committee reached out and said ‘Hey, can we do another service project during homecoming week?'" Sigrist said. “So we brainstormed and though we’ve done stuff in the community already, let’s do something for our campus. So we did this same event last year and it was very successful.”

The idea of Campus Beautification Day is to inspire and encourage students to give back to their campus and keep it looking nice. A lot of work is necessary for the groundwork, but when a large group of people is working towards a common goal, it makes the job easier and quicker.

Emily Holt, a freshman and a new member of the Alpha Sigma Alpha sorority chapter, enjoys volunteer events held through the Center for Service. She explained what it means to her to give back to her school.

“I feel like the school provides so much for us while providing us an education," Holt said. "So just doing the little things like picking up the trash or making the flower beds look nice is a way of doing that.”

An event such as Campus Beautification Day brings in people from many organizations, clubs, and students who feel passionate about giving back to the community. Clayton Mikesch, a sophomore, decided to spend his afternoon on Thursday volunteering at the event.

“I think events like this are extremely important and beneficial to our campus," Mikesch said. “It also brings different groups of people together. You can meet new people and it's just a cool experience. It makes me feel good, because you know, I’m being selfless and giving back to our community and campus.”

The 2022 Campus Beautification Day was an extremely successful event. Volunteers disposed of dead plants, planted new mums, tidied flower beds, and a community of Griffons worked together to achieve a common goal.