In May of 2022, Missouri Western voted on a 4% tuition increase, raising the price of each credit hour by roughly $10. The school adjusted the price this fall 2022 semester on the school bills of the students.

With the prices of daily wants and needs of students constantly increasing, it was no surprise that tuition was next. After productive conversations with a couple of Missouri Western students, the impact of the financial change became evident.

Regann Punzo is a sophomore biology major. She explained how the tuition increase is a financial burden.

"I had scholarships to pay for the price of tuition last year, but now I have to pay out of pocket,” Punzo explained. “It has affected me personally because I plan on going to dental school and this will add to my student loan debt."

Often, students choose a school based on their financial situation, what they can afford, and if they will be able to graduate debt free. Students like Punzo realized their scholarships might not be able to cover the total cost of their tuition.

Missouri Western is a school where students have the opportunity to get an education at an affordable cost. Even with the 4% tuition increase, some students realized that the price of their education is still more cost-effective than tuition elsewhere.

Kaycia Williamson, a junior transfer student, shared her thoughts on the tuition increase regarding what she was paying elsewhere.

"The tuition increase has yet to affect me or my family,” Williamson said. “I was previously at a junior college and it was more expensive for me to go there than Missouri Western. The tuition prices for me personally were so different, it's hard in my position to compare the previous prices to the present, Increasing the amount of money students need to pay to get a college education seems crazy."

College is an investment and an expensive one at that. There is no good way to tell college students and their families that the price of their education will increase. Punzo and Williamson discussed the execution of the announcement of the tuition increase.

Williamson commented, "No matter how the announcement was performed, there would have been unhappy people. Sometimes things happen in ways we can’t control and it’s best for everyone to be accepting because in reality, happy with the decision or not, there is not a lot anyone can say or do to change it."