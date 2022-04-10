Missouri Western's "The Big Event" is a partnership with Beautify St. Joseph, a grassroots effort to clean up the city. On April 9, Beautify St. Joseph's had their kick-off event, in which they identified a neighborhood in the north end of St. Joseph where volunteers from Missouri Western worked on clean-up. Volunteers from Beautify St. Joseph joined the effort and worked in the neighborhood, as well.

The director of Griffs Give Back, Luke Armstrong, has been working with the Assistant Vice President and Dean of Students, Dr. Brett Bruner. They brought this event to Missouri Western after seeing it as a tradition on other college and university campuses. Armstrong explained how different groups on campus came together to set up the event.

“This is a collaboration between members of the Student Government Association, Dr. Bruner, and the Center for Service. We have also been working with the Beautify Saint Joseph organization outside of the campus community,” Armstrong said. “We will be picking up and helping with other things that we have identified in the area.”

“The Big Event” first started at Texas A&M. Over the years, they have shared materials and steps of the process for other schools to get involved.

Executive Director of the Center for Service at Missouri Western, Kim Sigrist, explained, in detail, what “The Big Event” included.

“This is our way to give back to the community. Missouri Western students, faculty and staff will work in the identified neighborhood to clean the sidewalks and curbs of trash, leaves, branches and other debris,” Kim Sigrist said. “We will assist residents who have signed up with basic yard clean up and getting trash to the dumpsters. We hope this event will inspire a sense of pride for the neighborhood.”

This will be the fourth campus-wide community service project of the year. At the beginning of the year, Missouri Western had 200 volunteers participate in the Day of Service.

Vice President of the Student Government Association, Connor Peters, explained his role in “The Big Event”.

“I am involved in much of the workflow of our office, especially in assisting our Director of PR and Marketing, RJ Cousins and the director of Griffs Give Back, Luke Armstrong,” Peters said. “The three of us have been working in coordination with the dean of students office and the center for service to plan the logistics and promotion of this event over the last several weeks.”

While it remains unknown if this will be a lasting tradition at Missouri Western, many students took up the opportunity to give back to the community and put a hand in beautifying St. Joseph. You can check out the Student Government Associations media platforms @SGAMWSU for information on upcoming events and other volunteer opportunities.